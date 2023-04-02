Think About OT

What we do: OT’s help people participate in everyday activities that they need / want to do. We use evidence-based approaches and honor unique lifestyles and values. This may look like safely strengthening muscles so a mom with arthritis can push a stroller. It may look teaching adaptive devices for dressing after hip surgery, using cognitive strategies so a person with dementia can prep a meal, or helping a child with special needs excel at school.

What we’re not: Occupational therapists are not here to get you a job (common mistake & the name being what is, I can’t say I don’t get it)! We are also different than physical therapy. Some of my best friends are PT’s and we work closely, but as distinct professions with distinct scopes of practice. The best part is you might qualify for both!

To see if OT is right for you, have an evaluation! You could reach out to your local clinic, ask your doctor for a referral, or speak to your child’s school for school-based services. Visit www.aota.org for more information and happy OT month! Local resorces I love include Fox Rehabilitation for geriatric house calls, Applied Motion PT for botique clinic services, and Mercy College, Pace University, and Iona College for higher education in the field.