Think About OT

By Barrett Seaman— Dr. Barry Geller remembers all too well the first patient, a woman, who came into the Emergency...Read More
April 2, 2023
Dear Editor:
April is Occupational Therapy Month and there are so many highly rated occupational therapy services in the greater Westchester area… so let’s talk about what OT is (and isn’t). Almost 20 years ago I was shadowing at a hospital to see if I’d like to pursue my masters in OT. The man I met said “It’s a great field if you don’t mind explaining what you do for the rest of your life. I’ve never grown tired it!
What we do: OT’s help people participate in everyday activities that they need / want to do. We use evidence-based approaches and honor unique lifestyles and values. This may look like safely strengthening muscles so a mom with arthritis can push a stroller. It may look teaching adaptive devices for dressing after hip surgery, using cognitive strategies so a person with dementia can prep a meal, or helping a child with special needs excel at school.
What we’re not: Occupational therapists are not here to get you a job (common mistake & the name being what is, I can’t say I don’t get it)! We are also different than physical therapy. Some of my best friends are PT’s and we work closely, but as distinct professions with distinct scopes of practice. The best part is you might qualify for both!
To see if OT is right for you, have an evaluation! You could reach out to your local clinic, ask your doctor for a referral, or speak to your child’s school for school-based services. Visit www.aota.org for more information and happy OT month! Local resorces I love include Fox Rehabilitation for geriatric house calls, Applied Motion PT for botique clinic services, and Mercy College, Pace University, and Iona College for higher education in the field.
|
THANK YOU!
March 29, 2023
A year has passed since The Hudson Independent began operation as a not-for-profit enterprise published by The Hudson Valley News...Read More
Sustainable Westchester’s Energy Rebate Program Not the Only Game in Town
March 28, 2023
By Alexander Roberts-- Last week, Sustainable Westchester, a non-profit energy company, announced its partnership with a for-profit company to provide...Read More
A New Free App Aims to Curb Energy Use–And Pay Cash to Consumers Who Use It
March 26, 2023
By Alexander Roberts– In 2020, Sustainable Westchester, the local renewable energy supplier, began offering consumers cash inducements to reduce their...Read More
Local Varsity Softball Teams Ready to Take Field
March 26, 2023
By Tom Pedulla--- The Hudson Independent previews the local varsity softball teams. (The Masters School in Dobbs Ferry will not...Read More
Irvington Native Moves from Med School to Weill Cornell
March 23, 2023
By Barrett Seaman-- For aspiring physicians, mid-March of their last year in medical school is right up there on the...Read More
Pedestrian Bridge to be Built over Thruway in Tarrytown
March 22, 2023
By Rick Pezzullo--- The New York Thruway Authority will be kicking off a $13.9 million project along Route 9 in...Read More
Dobbs Ferry Voters Reject Cannabis Dispensaries
March 22, 2023
by Rick Pezzullo--- Voters in the Village of Dobbs Ferry overwhelmingly rejected allowing adult-use retail cannabis dispensaries in a special...Read More
Sleepy Hollow’s Wray Bested After 14 Years in Office
March 21, 2023
By Barrett Seaman— In the midst of Sleepy Hollow’s physical transformation, much of which he oversaw, Mayor Ken Wray lost...Read More
Irvington High School Announces Valedictorian and Salutatorian
March 21, 2023
Irvington High School has announced seniors Ryan Liu and Olivia Yin as valedictorian and salutatorian, respectively. “Ryan and Olivia have...Read More
Comments
The Hudson Independent welcomes comments. All comments are held for moderation and may take a day or two to publish.