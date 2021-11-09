Community News
COVID News
Dobbs Ferry News

They’re Here! COVID Vaccines for 5-Through-11–Year-Olds

• Bookmarks: 8

Dr. Nitin Gupta reaches in a car window to vaccinate a youngster. (Barrett Seaman/The Hudson Independent)
November 9, 2021

By Barrett Seaman —

Normally, the parking lot behind the medical office building on Ashford Avenue in Dobbs Ferry would be empty on a Sunday. Not last Sunday, Nov. 7, however. Cars moved in and out throughout the day as a team of three doctors shuttled medical service trays on wheels from one vehicle to another, pausing to match names with appointment records and then injecting a child passenger with a first Pfizer-BioNTech COVID vaccine dose — one third of what adults and children 12 and older have been getting. In three weeks, the patients are invited back for the second dose.

Advertisement
Architecture for Kids

This is the week the newly authorized Pfizer vaccine rolls out nationwide to children ages 511. Approval for the Moderna and J&J shots is expected soon. Many of the major pharmacies in the area have already stocked up with this child-strength version, and the county’s Department of Health has asked school systems around Westchester to launch a survey to see how many parents would be interested in participating in a school-based vaccination clinic.

Dobbs Ferry Pediatrician Dr. Nitin Gupta wasn’t going to wait for the results. He recruited Dr. Debbie Horn, a house call pediatrician from Scarsdale, and Dr. Holly Gilbert, an infectious disease specialist and internist, also from Scarsdale, to join him. They pre-ordered 300 doses directly from Pfizer and got the word out.

By the end of the day Sunday, says Dr. Gupta, they had administered 240 doses, which they will repeat in three weeks.

The three docs were able to get 300 doses directly from Pfizer. (Barrett Seaman/The Hudson Independent)

While this was a one-off clinic, the doctors plan to vaccinate their young patients by appointment in their offices. “I really hope other pediatricians start vaccinating their children,” says Dr. Gupta. “It’s the best way to defeat the pandemic.”

One of the dads who brought his child to the Dobbs Ferry clinic was Kenny Herzog, executive director of the #VaxUpWestchester campaign,  which has been working to facilitate COVID vaccinations since they first became available last winter. “My advice to parents would be to not wait for schools to host clinics,” says Herzog. “They should avail themselves of the services of pharmacies and supermarkets, which are totally equipped to handle this.”

Already, nearly half of Walgreens stores are offering the Pfizer vaccine for ages 511. CVS will have them available at 1,700 branches nationwide, with 126 in New York. Appointments can be made through their websites or by calling an individual pharmacy.


To read or leave a comment, click here or scroll down...


Share the News!
Advertisement
Andrea Martone - Westchester and Rivertowns Real Estate - Houlihan Lawrence agent
They’re Here! COVID Vaccines for 5-Through-11–Year-Olds

They’re Here! COVID Vaccines for 5-Through-11–Year-Olds

November 9, 2021
By Barrett Seaman — Normally, the parking lot behind the medical office building on Ashford Avenue in Dobbs Ferry would...
Read More
Where Matters Stand with the Broadway Bike Path

Where Matters Stand with the Broadway Bike Path

November 9, 2021
By Barrett Seaman — A drinks and hors d’oeuvres reception at a Sleepy Hollow restaurant early in November drew a...
Read More
Without Cheese Or Waiters, it Was Time to Close

Without Cheese Or Waiters, it Was Time to Close

November 7, 2021
By Barrett Seaman — The Hudson Independent presents "The Supply Chain Crisis Isn't Just Global; It's Local," a series describing...
Read More
Rotary Club of the Tarrytowns To Celebrate 100th Anniversary

Rotary Club of the Tarrytowns To Celebrate 100th Anniversary

November 6, 2021
By Robert Kimmel — With an extensive history of supporting a multitude of philanthropical activities, the Rotary Club of the...
Read More
Senators Seek Support of Bills Silencing Gas-Powered Lawn Equipment

Senators Seek Support of Bills Silencing Gas-Powered Lawn Equipment

November 5, 2021
By Rick Pezzullo — Two state senators joined Sleepy Hollow Mayor Ken Wray at Devries Park Nov. 3 to bring...
Read More
The Supply Chain Crisis Isn’t Just Global — it’s Local

The Supply Chain Crisis Isn’t Just Global — it’s Local

November 5, 2021
By Barrett Seaman — Hardly a day goes by without a headline story about the breakdown in the international supply...
Read More
Full 2021 General Election Results

Full 2021 General Election Results

November 4, 2021
By Brianna Staudt — Unofficial results are in from this week's general election. See below for winners for each race...
Read More
Brown and Dems Fend off Two Slates of Challengers in Tarrytown

Brown and Dems Fend off Two Slates of Challengers in Tarrytown

November 3, 2021
By Brianna Staudt — Tarrytown Mayoral Candidate and Trustee Karen Brown and the three candidates for trustee joining her on...
Read More
Irvington Dems Brush Aside Write-in Votes To Sweep Village Offices

Irvington Dems Brush Aside Write-in Votes To Sweep Village Offices

November 3, 2021
By Barrett Seaman— Incumbent Mayor Brian C. Smith and two first-time trustee candidates, Arlene Burgos and Mitchell Bard, sailed to...
Read More
No Contest in Dobbs Ferry Elections

No Contest in Dobbs Ferry Elections

November 3, 2021
By Barrett Seaman— First term Mayor Vincent Rossillo led a Democratic ticket that placed two new trustees and one incumbent...
Read More
8 recommended
print iconPrint
0 notes
13 views
bookmark icon