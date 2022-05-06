Arts & Entertainment News & Events
Tarrytown News

They’re Back: Expect Faux FBI Agents to Once Again Gum Up Traffic in Tarrytown May 11 and 12

• Bookmarks: 4

CBS drama FBI filming in Tarrytown, scheduled to air on the CBS Television (David M. Russell/CBS ©2021 CBS Broadcasting, Inc. All Rights Reserved)
May 6, 2022

By Barrett Seaman—

When last seen in town, which was in November, agents from the CBS drama FBI were flushing hostage-taking bank robbers from the old Chase bank building at the corner of Broadway and Neperan and chasing them through stores onto John Street. The producers from Universal Television must have liked what they saw in Tarrytown, because they’re returning on May 11 and 12 for more action.

“Expect traffic and parking disruptions,” advises the Village Administrator in offering the following schedule for mayhem:

Advertisement
  • LOOK Cinemas Dobbs Ferry
  • LOOK Cinemas Dobbs Ferry
  • Advertise in The Hudson Independent - Westchester Rivertown's community news

Wednesday, May 11: The production will be filming on Main Street from 7am to 4pm. The following parking restrictions will be in effect:

  • No parking between John and North Washington Streets from 7am to 4pm. Expect intermittent traffic controls.
  • No parking in the Neperan Road Bank Parking Lot.
  • No Parking in Lot F.
  • No parking in the Neperan Road Skate Shack Parking Lot from 3pm on Wednesday, May 11 until 6pm on Thursday, March 12.

Thursday, May 12: The production will be filming on Main Street in the morning and around Tarrytown Lakes on Neperan Road from 1pm to 7pm. Expect intermittent traffic closures and detours.

  • No parking between John and North Washington Streets from 7am to 4pm (although parking restrictions will likely be lifted by 1pm). Expect intermittent traffic controls.
  • No parking in the Neperan Road Bank Parking Lot.
  • No parking in the Neperan Road Skate Shack Parking Lot from 3pm on Wednesday, May 11 until 6pm on Thursday, March 12.

“Please excuse the inconvenience during production,” the village asks, noting that these dramatic disruptions bring about “the longer term benefit to the Village. Improvements like the hanging flower baskets, the barricades that support the outdoor dining events, street lighting and other elements that benefit our downtown are funded by film permit fees.”

Stay tuned to this web site for further developments, such as what the plot is going to be this time and when residents can see their village reflected in the episode, aired on CBS.

Advertisement
Andrea Martone - real estate in Sleepy Hollow, Tarrytown and the Rivertowns
Family YMCA and Rotary Club Describe Their Combined Events as “Huge Successes”

Family YMCA and Rotary Club Describe Their Combined Events as “Huge Successes”

May 6, 2022
By Robert Kimmel-- The Rotary Club of the Tarrytowns and the Family YMCA are both using affirmative, matching appraisals of...
Read More
They’re Back: Expect Faux FBI Agents to Once Again Gum Up Traffic in Tarrytown May 11 and 12

They’re Back: Expect Faux FBI Agents to Once Again Gum Up Traffic in Tarrytown May 11 and 12

May 6, 2022
By Barrett Seaman— When last seen in town, which was in November, agents from the CBS drama FBI were flushing...
Read More
A Changing of the Guard at Westchester Land Trust

A Changing of the Guard at Westchester Land Trust

May 6, 2022
By Barrett Seaman-- Kara Whelan, currently vice president of the Westchester Land Trust (WLT), will succeed Lori Ensinger, who is...
Read More
Mercy College Newspaper Wins Five NY Press Awards

Mercy College Newspaper Wins Five NY Press Awards

May 5, 2022
By Rick Pezzullo--- Mercy College’s school newspaper received five awards in the New York Press Association (NYPA) 2021 Better Newspaper...
Read More
Historic Hudson Valley Landmarks to Reopen Starting May 6th

Historic Hudson Valley Landmarks to Reopen Starting May 6th

May 3, 2022
The four major historical tourist attractions in the area will re-open to the public, this month. The announcement was made...
Read More
Sleepy Hollow High’s Cast of Little Shop of Horrors Takes a Bow on a Big Stage

Sleepy Hollow High’s Cast of Little Shop of Horrors Takes a Bow on a Big Stage

May 2, 2022
By Barrett Seaman-- To be back on a live stage for the first time after two years of pandemic deprivation...
Read More
Irvington High Senior Named 2022 U.S. Presidential Scholar Semifinalist

Irvington High Senior Named 2022 U.S. Presidential Scholar Semifinalist

May 2, 2022
Irvington High School senior Brooke Dunefsky has been named a 2022 U.S. Presidential Scholar Semifinalist. She is one of 620...
Read More
Dobbs Ferry Board Adopts 2022-23 Village Budget

Dobbs Ferry Board Adopts 2022-23 Village Budget

April 29, 2022
By Rick Pezzullo--- The Dobbs Ferry Board of Trustees adopted a 2022-23 budget earlier this week that includes a slight...
Read More
Irvington Appoints Assistant Director of Pupil Personnel Services

Irvington Appoints Assistant Director of Pupil Personnel Services

April 28, 2022
By Rick Pezzullo--- Francis Tolan has been appointed assistant director of pupil personnel services in the Irvington School District. He...
Read More
Rotary’s Duck Derby & YMCA’s Healthy Kids Day At Patriots Park This Saturday

Rotary’s Duck Derby & YMCA’s Healthy Kids Day At Patriots Park This Saturday

April 27, 2022
By Robert Kimmel-- Patriots Park defines the border between Tarrytown and Sleepy Hollow, but this Saturday, April 30th, it also...
Read More
4 recommended
print iconPrint
0 notes
236 views
bookmark icon