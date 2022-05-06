Arts & Entertainment News & EventsTarrytown News They’re Back: Expect Faux FBI Agents to Once Again Gum Up Traffic in Tarrytown May 11 and 12 Published 8 hours ago8h ago • Bookmarks: 4 CBS drama FBI filming in Tarrytown, scheduled to air on the CBS Television (David M. Russell/CBS ©2021 CBS Broadcasting, Inc. All Rights Reserved) May 6, 2022 By Barrett Seaman— When last seen in town, which was in November, agents from the CBS drama FBI were flushing hostage-taking bank robbers from the old Chase bank building at the corner of Broadway and Neperan and chasing them through stores onto John Street. The producers from Universal Television must have liked what they saw in Tarrytown, because they’re returning on May 11 and 12 for more action. “Expect traffic and parking disruptions,” advises the Village Administrator in offering the following schedule for mayhem:Advertisement Wednesday, May 11: The production will be filming on Main Street from 7am to 4pm. The following parking restrictions will be in effect: No parking between John and North Washington Streets from 7am to 4pm. Expect intermittent traffic controls. No parking in the Neperan Road Bank Parking Lot. No Parking in Lot F. No parking in the Neperan Road Skate Shack Parking Lot from 3pm on Wednesday, May 11 until 6pm on Thursday, March 12. Thursday, May 12: The production will be filming on Main Street in the morning and around Tarrytown Lakes on Neperan Road from 1pm to 7pm. Expect intermittent traffic closures and detours. No parking between John and North Washington Streets from 7am to 4pm (although parking restrictions will likely be lifted by 1pm). Expect intermittent traffic controls. No parking in the Neperan Road Bank Parking Lot. No parking in the Neperan Road Skate Shack Parking Lot from 3pm on Wednesday, May 11 until 6pm on Thursday, March 12. “Please excuse the inconvenience during production,” the village asks, noting that these dramatic disruptions bring about “the longer term benefit to the Village. Improvements like the hanging flower baskets, the barricades that support the outdoor dining events, street lighting and other elements that benefit our downtown are funded by film permit fees.” Stay tuned to this web site for further developments, such as what the plot is going to be this time and when residents can see their village reflected in the episode, aired on CBS. 