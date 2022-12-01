Advertisement
Obituaries

Theresa Virga

December 1, 2022

Theresa M. Virga, 88 of Yonkers, NY, died peacefully on Wednesday, November 23, 2022, at Cabrini Nursing Home, after a brief illness, she was the daughter of the late Daniel and Fay Tonto.

Theresa was predeceased by her dear husband, James J. Virga, who was the love of her life. The couple had been married 25 years at the time of his passing in 2018.

Mrs. Virga was a parishioner of Saint Eugene Church and was dedicated to Saint Joseph. She traveled the world with her late husband Jack, promoting his food business, Virga Pizza Crust. She loved to shop, go out to dinner, and spoil her family. She cherished her grandchildren and great children and was a loving mother to her children.

Theresa is survived by her daughter Gina Mastrangelo, (Paul Henshaw), her son, Daniel Mastrangelo (Carol Mastrangelo), her grandchildren, Danielle McDonald, (Michael McDonald) Michael Mastrangelo, Calli Mastrangelo, and her great grandchildren Ian McDonald and Isabella McDonald.

Theresa is also survived by her brother Daniel Tonto (Patricia), Josephine Reicher (Jeffrey), Geraldine Cirillo (Victor) and many nieces and nephews.

