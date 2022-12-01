Francisco Bravo, a longtime resident of Tarrytown died November 25, 2022 at the age of 87. Francisco was born in...Read More
December 1, 2022
Theresa Capuana passed away peacefully on November 27, 2022. Born and raised in Tarrytown NY, Terry attended local schools and graduated from Marymount College with a Bachelor of Arts degree. She also attended Pratt Institute of Art and went on to have a long career in NYC, including the Crafts Editor at Women’s Day Magazine.
A memorial gathering to celebrate her life will be held at Dwyer & Michael’s Funeral Home, 90 North Broadway, Tarrytown, NY on December 2nd from 2-5pm.
In lieu of flowers donations can be made to the American Heart Association or the Clay Arts Center, 40 Beech St, Port Chester, NY 10573
Donald Bussolini
December 1, 2022
Donald J. Bussolini February 3, 1952 – November 5, 2022 Donald J. Bussolini departed this world suddenly and tragically on...
Westchester Passes Bill Prohibiting Sale of Flavored Tobacco Products
November 30, 2022
By Rick Pezzullo-- The Westchester County Board of Legislators passed a bill Monday night banning the retail sale and distribution...
Hot Tuna Serving Up Two Nights of Musical Splendor at The Capitol Theatre
November 29, 2022
By W.B. King-- Living in places like Pakistan and the Philippines as a kid, Jorma Kaukonen's perspective on stateside life...
Tarrytown, Sleepy Hollow Winter Stroll to Offer Entertainment and Shopping
November 26, 2022
By Robert Kimmel-- Within Tarrytown and Sleepy Hollow, on Saturday, December 3, folks will have a variety of festivities to...
Tarrytown, Dobbs Ferry in Line to Benefit from State Grant
November 23, 2022
By Rick Pezzullo--- The villages of Tarrytown and Dobbs Ferry could reap the benefits of a multi-million-dollar grant that was...
A New Priest Strives to Protect His Church’s Independence
November 22, 2022
By Barrett Seaman— A new face behind the pulpit and some new faces in the pews—some of them Black or...
Sleepy Hollow Author Wins Award for General Fiction
November 21, 2022
By Rick Pezzullo--- A Sleepy Hollow author recently was honored for a novel she penned that is set on an...
River’s Edge Theatre Co. To Present “Every Brilliant Thing” December 2-4
November 18, 2022
River's Edge Theatre Company will present Every Brilliant Thing, written by Duncan MacMillan and directed by Jessica Irons, on December...
Jury Finds Man Guilty of Murdering Tarrytown Resident
November 17, 2022
By Rick Pezzullo--- After a four-week trial, a New York City man was found guilty by a jury Nov. 16...
