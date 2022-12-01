Theresa Capuana passed away peacefully on November 27, 2022. Born and raised in Tarrytown NY, Terry attended local schools and graduated from Marymount College with a Bachelor of Arts degree. She also attended Pratt Institute of Art and went on to have a long career in NYC, including the Crafts Editor at Women’s Day Magazine.

A memorial gathering to celebrate her life will be held at Dwyer & Michael’s Funeral Home, 90 North Broadway, Tarrytown, NY on December 2nd from 2-5pm.

In lieu of flowers donations can be made to the American Heart Association or the Clay Arts Center, 40 Beech St, Port Chester, NY 10573