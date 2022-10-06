Advertisement
The Y Honors Drew Fixell

Y CEO Riera presents Drew Fixell with Laurance S. Rockefeller Award
October 6, 2022

By Barrett Seaman–

The YMCA of Tarrytown’s fundraiser on Friday, September 30th was not only a chance for the Y to raise funds to help with its ongoing transition but also a chance to honor one of the village’s most impactful leaders, former Mayor Drew Fixell. Borrowing the assembled guests from the events auction at the Tarrytown Estate. Gerry Riera, the Y’s Chief Executive Officer, presented Fixell with a plaque honoring him with the Laurance S. Rockefeller Award “for his many years of devotion and service to the Village of Tarrytown,” including 15 years as its mayor.

In addition to being the village’s chief executive officer, Fixell contributed as a member of many voluntary boards and committees, including the Governor’s Tappan Zee Mass Transit Task Force, the Westchester County Transportation Board, the village Architectural Review Board, Open Door and Historic Hudson Rivertowns. He was co-founder of the Foundation for the Public Schools of Tarrytown and served as its vice president.

During his tenure as mayor, Tarrytown saw the construction of village hall, the Rec Center, the Senior Center and the village pool. In September of 2020, Fixell stepped down as mayor in order to spend more time with his grandchildren—essentially babysitting them along with his wife Victoria, while their parents worked. He also continues to serve as Chief Financial Officer of a private investment firm.

The award ceremony did nothing to detract from the bidding. By the middle of the following week, the Y had raised over $58,000 that will be used to support its Strong Kids Scholarship Fund that helps subsidize childcare costs affecting 90% of registered families. The evening was also an occasion to celebrate the start of construction of a new daycare center on lower Wildey Street with a capacity for about 100 children—expected to open in March.

