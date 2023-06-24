Arts & EntertainmentIrvington News The Writers’ Strike Reaches the Rivertowns Published 4 hours ago4h ago • Bookmarks: 3 June 24, 2023 As the strike by the Writers’ Guild and other entertainment-related unions approaches two months of duration, the long reach of solidarity has found its way to Irvington, where the local Irvington Shakespeare Company has decided to postpone its summer production until next year. The company has been rehearsing for a string of performances, starting June 30th, of Shakespeare’s lesser-known Pericles, Prince of Tyre. But as the company’s Artistic Director, Kamran Saliani explained, “Like many productions across the performing arts industry, this is not unique to us. Although we are a non-union theater, we hire many actors with SAG-AFTRA and AEA status, and since they are sister unions, we are beholden to all rules and regulations either of them require. The strike has not affected the largely musical productions at the Tarrytown Music Hall. In a public message, ISC’s Executive Director explained: Due to the uncertainty surrounding the various labour disputes, strikes and negotiations rippling through the entertainment industry, Irvington Shakespeare Company (ISC) has deemed this too volatile of a time to produce a performance, and therefore, effective immediately, ISC will postpone our planned summer production, until summer 2024. ISC will soon begin providing non-traditional programming (classes, workshops, readings, etc.) while the strike continues and return to the stage in full scale fashion when we deem it appropriate. Sponsor ISC firmly stands in solidarity with the WGA, SAG-AFTRA, DGA and all artists fighting for the right to tell the stories that better our lives, while making a living wage in America. ***These views strictly represent ISC’s position and no other venues or organizations. We wish everyone the best in these challenging times*** Read or leave a comment on this story...Sponsor Community News Hi-Tech Parking Remains a Headache in Dobbs Ferry June 24, 2023 By Jeff Wilson-- Time expired on Dobbs Ferry’s conventional parking meters on May 1, when the Village’s entire parking system... Read More Arts & EntertainmentIrvington News The Writers’ Strike Reaches the Rivertowns June 24, 2023 As the strike by the Writers' Guild and other entertainment-related unions approaches two months of duration, the long reach of... Read More Dobbs Ferry News Summer Reading for Children, Tweens, & Teens! June 23, 2023 Summer Reading for Children, Tweens, & Teens! Summer Reading is June 26 through August 18! This year’s theme is All... Read More School News Irvington High School Celebrates Class of 2023 June 22, 2023 By Rick Pezzullo--- Irvington High School celebrated its Class of 2023 during a commencement ceremony June 17 at Matthiessen Park.... Read More Environmental News Tarrytown & Sleepy Hollow Host Local Compost Give-Back Day June 21, 2023 Tarrytown and Sleepy Hollow environmental advisory groups will hold their first “Compost Give-Back Day” on June 25 from 3-5pm at... Read More Government & PoliticsSleepy Hollow News Sleepy Hollow Issues Open Call for Project Proposals June 19, 2023 By Rick Pezzullo--- Village of Sleepy Hollow officials are seeking input from residents to help shape the future of the... Read More School News Dobbs Ferry High Class of 2023 Graduates June 19, 2023 By Rick Pezzullo--- The 122nd Dobbs Ferry High School Commencement Ceremony was held Saturday at the village’s waterfront. The Valedictorian... Read More Sleepy Hollow NewsTarrytown News Kids’ Club Donors Supply Bedding For SHHS Students Headed for College in the Fall June 17, 2023 They are ready for college—academically, but some graduating Sleepy Hollow High School seniors from low-income families with limited resources may... Read More Tarrytown News Tarrytown Tackles Modern Dance Steps to Celebrate Juneteenth June 17, 2023 By Barrett Seaman— The thundershowers held off just long enough for at least a few “students” in Pierson Park to... Read More Arts & EntertainmentLifestyles The (Dead) Skin Project June 17, 2023 THE (DEAD) SKIN PROJECT: When you become a word and your author orphans you By Krista Madsen– I love tattoos because of... Read More 3 recommendedShareShareTweetSharePin itCopy linkEmailPrint