The Writers’ Strike Reaches the Rivertowns

June 24, 2023

As the strike by the Writers’ Guild and other entertainment-related unions approaches two months of duration, the long reach of solidarity has found its way to Irvington, where the local Irvington Shakespeare Company has decided to postpone its summer production until next year.

The company has been rehearsing for a string of performances, starting June 30th, of Shakespeare’s lesser-known Pericles, Prince of Tyre. But as the company’s Artistic Director, Kamran Saliani explained, “Like many productions across the performing arts industry, this is not unique to us. Although we are a non-union theater, we hire many actors with SAG-AFTRA and AEA status, and since they are sister unions, we are beholden to all rules and regulations either of them require.

The strike has not affected the largely musical productions at the Tarrytown Music Hall.

In a public message, ISC’s Executive Director explained:

Due to the uncertainty surrounding the various labour disputes, strikes and negotiations rippling through the entertainment industry, Irvington Shakespeare Company (ISC) has deemed this too volatile of a time to produce a performance, and therefore, effective immediately, ISC will postpone our planned summer production, until summer 2024. ISC will soon begin providing non-traditional programming (classes, workshops, readings, etc.) while the strike continues and return to the stage in full scale fashion when we deem it appropriate. Sponsor ISC firmly stands in solidarity with the WGA, SAG-AFTRA, DGA and all artists fighting for the right to tell the stories that better our lives, while making a living wage in America.

***These views strictly represent ISC’s position and no other venues or organizations. We wish everyone the best in these challenging times***