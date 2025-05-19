Support our Sponsors
Arts & Entertainment
Community News
Hastings-on-Hudson

The ‘Writerly’ Village of Hastings-on-Hudson Gets Its Own Independent Bookstore – Again

Proprietor Alysson McCabe shows off a banned books poster
May 19, 2025

By Sue Treiman–

Another chapter began in Hastings-on-Hudson Saturday with the debut of a new independent bookstore. Founded by local author Alysson McCabe, Vanishing Ink Books fills a gap left when the beloved Galapagos Bookstore shuttered in 2023. In a village that one boasted four independent booksellers and is considered a mecca for writers, intellectuals, and media professionals, the shop becomes at 2 Spring Street becomes yet another “third place”  for locals to connect. “I’m starting this store with a simple formula: books, culture, and community,” says McCabe, who moved to Hastings with her family a decade ago.

Her nonfiction, “Why Sinead O’Connor Matters,” released around the same time Galapagos was shuttered, examines the social justice themes espoused by late Irish singer, songwriter, record produce  and activist’s songbook. O’Conner’s songs took on the toughest topics, from child abuse and racism to sexism and religious hypocrisy.

While making the rounds of bookstores, McCabe realized there was something else she needed to do. With a PhD in cultural theory, she taught classes at Yale university for 14 ytears and was, more recently, a frequent contributor to NPR, the BBC, the New York Times, and other media outlets.  Traveling a circuit of book signing and talks reminded her of the power of one-to-one conversations. “On radio, listeners may reach out to you, but you’re not there with them in person, “ explains McCabe, “but while I was on tour, some people wanted to talk about my book, but I found that many more were  interested in discussing the ideas in my book.”

McCabe concluded that a truly engaging local bookstore would go beyond selling to sparking face-to-face exchanges. She found the perfect spot in a tiny retail space located across from the Hastings-on-Hudson library and near the popular Good Witch Coffee Bar. Taken together, the three sites function as, in McCabe’s words, a “horseshoe” of “third places” in the downtown area; spots beyond home (the first place) and work (the second place) where people connect. The name of the store, Vanishing Ink, is a nod to the current political climate.

“I see this bookstore as the antidote to banned books, censored curricula, the disappearance of local newspapers, and the diminishment of public and independent media,” says McCabe. Instead, she envisions a highly curated, hand-selected roster of discussion-worthy, conversation-starting books, toys, and related items. The concept drew parents, children, and booklovers to her Saturday launch, where Hastings-on-Hudson Mayor Nicola Armacost cut the ribbon, assisted by a Hastings student. The mayor called the store a “ray of hope and delight in a ‘writerly’ town.”

“Hastings-on-Hudson is a community of writers, intellectuals and booklovers, and we all mourned when Galapagos Books shut its doors,” says Armacost.

The former store’s long-standing proprietor, Amada Abad, helped mark the debut. “I’m so happy that there’s again a great place for authors to get to know each other and I can’t wait to introduce Alyssa to some of them, ”  Abad says.

The store’s changing inventory of roughly 1,000 books focuses on music, art, and culture, with special areas designated for local authors, New York-based titles, children’s books, and engaging toys. Any book can be special ordered to the store, which was built with flexibility in mind. “All the furniture, except for the bookshelves, is on wheels so we can eventually  reconfigure the space for small events, while larger ones can initially be held at the library or a community center,” explains McCabe.

The store is part of a nationwide resurgence of independent booksellers. In 2023 alone, more than 200 such small retail established began operations, with 180 more slated for launch in the next years. The bookseller boom, which has also doubled membership in the American Booksellers Association (ABA) roster of independent owners, is credited to a combination of factors. Those developments include a growing clamor for safe and engaging public spaces, soaring participation in book clubs (accelerated by the popularity of “BookTok” social media sites), and a greater commitment to shopping locally.

A busy crowd of parents, children, booklovers, and local authors kept the shop buzzing during the Saturday celebrations. “This is great for the community, and because it promotes local, rather than chain store, development,” says Kait Sullivan, of Yonkers, a frequent visitor to the village.

Fellow Hastings book fan Ella Cummings, 5, offers a simple reason for the first day visit to Vanishing Ink. “It has lots of books and I like to read,” she says. Added Armacost, “ I hope it is a smashing success!”

Store hours are 11:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday, and 11:00 to 2:00 p.m. on Sunday.

Read or leave a comment on this story...

