August 4, 2025
ICE Agents Return to Tarrytown
August 4, 2025
By Rick Pezzullo--- Agents from the federal Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) visited Tarrytown Friday for the third time...Read More
The Villages
August 4, 2025
THE VILLAGES: Some kind of heaven? By Krista Madsen Every community is a sort of bubble with their own distinct shared identity,...Read More
At A Repair Café, The Fixer-Uppers Do Their Thing
August 2, 2025
By Jeff Wilson-- The owner set the broken Cuisinart blender on the table. The light went on, but the unit...Read More
Pedestrian/Bicycle Bridge Over Thruway in Tarrytown Completed
July 30, 2025
By Rick Pezzullo--- A new 270-foot-long pedestrian/bicycle bridge over the New York State Thruway near the Governor Mario Cuomo Bridge...Read More
Tarrytown Trustees Pave Way for Battery Energy Storage System
July 28, 2025
By Rick Pezzullo--- The Tarrytown Board of Trustees unanimously voted last week to amend the village’s Zoning Code to permit...Read More
I’m Moving to the Cloud
July 28, 2025
I'M MOVING TO THE CLOUD: An accumulation of cumulus By Krista Madsen I enjoy a work mass email in which the IT...Read More
Tarrytown Music Hall Requests Letters of Support for Grant
July 27, 2025
By Rick Pezzullo--- The oldest theater in Westchester that has been entertaining people for 140 years is requesting help from...Read More
Tarrytown Hyperbaric Expert Teams with Industry Mavericks and Legislators to Combat Veteran Suicide Rates
July 25, 2025
By W.B. King-- With more than 20 veterans and approximately five first responders taking their own life each day due...Read More
Lawler Abandons Run For Governor To Focus On Keeping His House Seat
July 23, 2025
By Barrett Seaman-- Ever since he won his second term representing New York’s 17th Congressional District, Republican Mike Lawler has...Read More
Sleepy Hollow Draws Another Swarm of Sirens
July 23, 2025
By Barrett Seaman— Photos by Tim Grajek No doubt the balmy, nearly cloudless summer day on July 19 helped, but...Read More
Comments
The Hudson Independent welcomes comments. All comments are held for moderation and may take a day or two to publish.