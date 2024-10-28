October 28, 2024
An Invitation to Tarrytown Voters to Participate in an Election Year Focus Group
September 10, 2024
The Hudson Independent is planning to convene a focus group of registered Tarrytown voters who could meet at a mutually convenient date and...
The Taconic Opera Comes To Tarrytown
October 28, 2024
By W.B. King-- After 27 years of successfully producing more than 70 stage shows, the Taconic Opera is moving from...
The Ugly Pageant: Madtoys
October 28, 2024
THE UGLY PAGEANT—MADTOYS: Who's the foulest of them all? Part 1 By Krista Madsen– I have a rule about Halloween: no cute...
Tarrytown Justice Sets Sights on Higher Office
October 28, 2024
By Rick Pezzullo--- One of Tarrytown's longest and most distinguished public servants is looking to serve the community in a...
Tarrytown’s Halloween Parade: Bigger And Better Every Year
October 27, 2024
By Barrett Seaman-- It just seems to keep growing—and with it, the crowds that come from nowhere and everywhere. By...
Bike-Sharing In The Rivertowns? Maybe So
October 26, 2024
By Jeff Wilson-- Local residents gathered in Tarrytown's Warner Library on October 23 for a public feedback session about...
Babies Welcome!
October 25, 2024
By Barrett Seaman— With a crowd of doctors, administrators, local politicians and community leaders present, Phelps Hospital officially dedicated a...
Officials Welcome Mirabella Cocina Latina in Dobbs Ferry
October 25, 2024
By Rick Pezzullo--- A ribbon cutting ceremony was held Thursday for Mirabella Cocina Latina, an eatery in Dobbs Ferry located...
Jones V. Lawler CBS Debate: New Venue; Same Old Vitriol
October 24, 2024
By Barrett Seaman-- The second televised debate on Wednesday night between incumbent Republican Mike Lawler and Democratic challenger (and former...
Tarrytown Music Hall Academy Spotlights Local Talent Year-Round
October 23, 2024
And Spooky Halloween Productions Are on Tap By W.B. King -- For nearly 140 years, The Tarrytown Music Hall has...
Village Officials Ready for Onslaught of Halloween Parade Revelers
October 22, 2024
By Rick Pezzullo--- Officials in Tarrytown and Sleepy Hollow are bracing for thousands of creepy crawlers, caped crusaders and masked...
