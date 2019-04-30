The TaSH Celebrates Fifth Anniversary Season

by Dana Ferine –

TARRYTOWN, NY — Duck and rabbit, vegan ice cream, brews from “up the river,” plus even more fruits, vegetables and flowers!

That’s just some of what the Tarrytown and Sleepy Hollow Farmers Market — The TaSH — has lined up for its fifth anniversary season, when it opens in Patriots Park on Saturday, May 25. Opening day will also include music by ArtsLatinoNY ensemble directed by Pablo Mayor, the Music Hall Academy, and student performers all day long.

“It’s hard to believe The TaSH is kicking off its fifth year,” said Suzanne Sorrentino, a co-president and founder of Rivertowns Village Green (RVG), the non-profit that operates The TaSH. “We are so grateful the community has embraced our vision of the market as a true community meeting place.”

“In addition to being a shopping hub for ethically and sustainably grown and prepared foods, all from within the state or 100 miles of Tarrytown, The TaSH is a ‘village green’ where neighbors socialize, exchange information and get connected,” Sorrentino said. “We are excited to see more people turning out each year and more community groups seeking to team up with us.”

On Opening Day, one such group, Bike Tarrytown, will host a Bike Swap at The TaSH. Families can bring bikes they’ve outgrown and swap them for bigger ones.

The TaSH’s fifth year also coincides with the “Legend of Sleepy Hollow” bicentennial and the market will play host to a number of events as part of the 18-month-long celebration.

New Vendors

Several new and exciting vendors will join the market this year, such as:

New Confectioner a Lagrangeville business that makes frozen vegan desserts with coconut milk, natural sweeteners and organic fruits. Pops, pints and, if you pre-order, ice-cream cakes!

Cunningham Farm and Gardens husband and wife farmers from Columbia, New Jersey will boost The TaSH’s selection of vegetables available each week.

Good Choice Kitchen a vegetarian cafe from Ossining will offer snacks and treats to eat on site and take home.

Sing Sing Kill Brewery a craft farm brewery located a stone’s throw from the infamous prison in Ossining.

Sunset View Farm a 15-year-old grass-based animal farm, will diversify meat offerings at The TaSH by adding duck, rabbit, turkey and more lamb.

Meadowlands Farm, which joined last fall, will now be onboard weekly from the start of the season.

Customer Loyalty

The customer loyalty program also returns this year with special fifth anniversary bonus rewards. Visitors will get double stamps on calendar days that end in the number five. Frequent TaSH shoppers can easily fill out the loyalty program card at the TaSH market tent at any point during the season and return for a card stamp each Saturday.

TaSH Cash will also be available again this year. Shoppers who forget their cash can swipe their debit cards at the TaSH tent for purple tokens all the vendors accept.

New and Returning Programming

New activities for the 2019 season include monthly yoga sessions for families and kids and more educational children’s activities. The Union Free School District of the Tarrytowns will introduce families to Tarrytown Sleepy Hollow Basics, nurturing practices to stimulate brain growth in young children and the Hudson Scholars at Hackley School will offer interactive science activities for kids of all ages.

Also, returning this year is the always popular Warner Library Pick-a-Book Picnic and Marta C’s Story Time and Book Nook; morning and afternoon live music sets featuring the Hudson Valley’s best musicians; and delicious food samples.

Food Assistance programs

As always, customers using SNAP benefits will have their value doubled up to $40. The TaSH requires all eligible vendors to accept the SNAP benefit as well as WIC coupons that support new mothers and senior farmers market coupons that support low-income seniors.

Veterans are also able to obtain FreshConnect coupons valued at $20 through their Veterans office to spend at the market.

The TaSH also partners with the Community Food Pantry of Sleepy Hollow and Tarrytown to provide food tokens to pantry clients.

Community Sponsors

This year, The TaSH has two Presenting Sponsors: Phelps Hospital Northwell Health — its founding and longest running sponsor — as well as The Fit Inn, a new fitness and personal training studio in Tarrytown.

Other local businesses and organizations are supporting the TaSH through sponsorships and grants; and the community will also have a chance to show its support through the TaSH’s annual crowdfunding campaign throughout the month of May. Go to www.gofundme.com/TaSH2019 to contribute.

“With this support, The TaSH is able to fund its operations as well as all of its programming including weekly musical acts, children’s educational activities, food assistance programs and other community building efforts like the ‘TaSH Hand’ program, where The TaSH employs high school teens to work at the market throughout the season,” said Tammy Abraham, RVG co-president and founder.

If You Go:

TaSH Opening Day: May 25

Market Season:

Saturdays 8:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. through Thanksgiving in Patriots Park

Online: tashfarmersmarket.org and find the TaSH on Facebook and

Instagram @thetashfm

Contact: tashfarmersmarket@gmail.com