The surge in gas prices prove the need for homegrown wind and solar

The horrific situation in Ukraine is driving up energy prices everywhere, underscoring how susceptible fossil fuels are to volatility in global markets. Rather than blame individual leaders, we need to look to better solutions: more wind and solar energy. Once initial investments are made, wind and sun are free.

Gov. Hochul must continue to make big investments in renewable energy infrastructure, like enhancing the grid to carry electricity generated from upstate wind and solar farms. Renewable energy gives us energy security, and the price doesn’t fluctuate with international turmoil.

Bridget McFadden

Sleepy Hollow NY