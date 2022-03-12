The surge in gas prices prove the need for homegrown wind and solar

By Rick Pezzullo--- The Westchester County Industrial Development Agency (IDA) recently granted preliminary approval of financial incentives for Phase 2...Read More
March 12, 2022
To the editor:
The horrific situation in Ukraine is driving up energy prices everywhere, underscoring how susceptible fossil fuels are to volatility in global markets. Rather than blame individual leaders, we need to look to better solutions: more wind and solar energy. Once initial investments are made, wind and sun are free.
Gov. Hochul must continue to make big investments in renewable energy infrastructure, like enhancing the grid to carry electricity generated from upstate wind and solar farms. Renewable energy gives us energy security, and the price doesn’t fluctuate with international turmoil.
Bridget McFadden
Sleepy Hollow NY
