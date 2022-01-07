The Season’s First Snowfall Calls for a Return of the Angels

January 7, 2022

By Barrett Seaman—

Snow again—and with it warnings about strained backs and heart attacks that can come from over-exerted shoveling. For senior citizens and the disabled, however, the task can be not just risky but flat-out impossible.

Greenburgh Town Supervisor Paul Feiner learned that from a septuagenarian constituent more than 25 years ago and launched a program called Snow Angels. In the beginning, there were just a handful of mostly high school kids willing to take the time to clear a path so that a snowbound senior could have groceries brought up the path to their house. Four years ago, Feiner turned the program over to students. Now there are some 80 volunteers, both students and adults, according to Jackson Tavel, who currently runs the program. With COVID, however, more are needed, leading the group to send out a fresh call for volunteers.

“It’s a good opportunity to help and give back to the community,” says Angel Matthew Figueiredo-Cardoso, a senior at Ardsley High School. “I have been part of this program for a few years now. It is an excellent workout and allows me to enjoy being outdoors while helping my community.”

Those looking to become Snow angels are encouraged to contact greenburghsnowangels@gmail.com and fill out this quick form: https://forms.gle/GwGkun34EGQJEK8g8.

