Community News
Greenburgh News

The Season’s First Snowfall Calls for a Return of the Angels

• Bookmarks: 4

Current Archangel Jackson Tavel, with siblings in an older photo, shovels out a senior's driveway
January 7, 2022

By Barrett Seaman—

Snow again—and with it warnings about strained backs and heart attacks that can come from over-exerted shoveling. For senior citizens and the disabled, however, the task can be not just risky but flat-out impossible.

Greenburgh Town Supervisor Paul Feiner learned that from a septuagenarian constituent more than 25 years ago and launched a program called Snow Angels. In the beginning, there were just a handful of mostly high school kids willing to take the time to clear a path so that a snowbound senior could have groceries brought up the path to their house. Four years ago, Feiner turned the program over to students. Now there are some 80 volunteers, both students and adults, according to Jackson Tavel, who currently runs the program. With COVID, however, more are needed, leading the group to send out a fresh call for volunteers.

Advertisement
Advertise in The Hudson Independent - Westchester Rivertown's community news

“It’s a good opportunity to help and give back to the community,” says Angel Matthew Figueiredo-Cardoso, a senior at Ardsley High School. “I have been part of this program for a few years now. It is an excellent workout and allows me to enjoy being outdoors while helping my community.”

Those looking to become Snow angels are encouraged to contact greenburghsnowangels@gmail.com and fill out this quick form: https://forms.gle/GwGkun34EGQJEK8g8.

Share the News!
Advertisement
Andrea Martone - real estate in Sleepy Hollow, Tarrytown and the Rivertowns
The Season’s First Snowfall Calls for a Return of the Angels

The Season’s First Snowfall Calls for a Return of the Angels

January 7, 2022
By Barrett Seaman— Snow again—and with it warnings about strained backs and heart attacks that can come from over-exerted shoveling....
Read More
Irvington Senior Among Regeneron Science Award Semi-Finalists

Irvington Senior Among Regeneron Science Award Semi-Finalists

January 7, 2022
By Barrett Seaman— Each year, Tarrytown-based Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. rewards top science students from across the country. This week, the...
Read More
Tarrytown Music Hall Nominated for New Historic Registry

Tarrytown Music Hall Nominated for New Historic Registry

January 6, 2022
By Barrett Seaman-- The New York State legislature only just created a State Historic Business Preservation Registry as a way...
Read More
Three New Videos on Westchester’s Role in the American Revolution Released

Three New Videos on Westchester’s Role in the American Revolution Released

January 5, 2022
By Barrett Seaman-- Revolutionary Westchester 250, the non-profit created to celebrate and promote the county’s role in the American Revolution,...
Read More
Tarrytown Planning Board Change Comes Under Scrutiny

Tarrytown Planning Board Change Comes Under Scrutiny

January 5, 2022
By Rick Pezzullo--- The replacement of a Tarrytown Planning Board member came under scrutiny during the Board of Trustees’ annual...
Read More
Latimer, Jenkins, Sworn In for Second Four-Year Terms

Latimer, Jenkins, Sworn In for Second Four-Year Terms

January 3, 2022
By Barrett Seaman— The inaugural ceremony for George Latimer and his deputy, Ken Jenkins, as Westchester County’s chief executives was...
Read More
Firefighters Prevent Condo Blaze in Dobbs Ferry from Spreading

Firefighters Prevent Condo Blaze in Dobbs Ferry from Spreading

January 3, 2022
By Rick Pezzullo-- Firefighters from four area fire departments were able to prevent a blaze at a condominium complex in...
Read More
As Students Return, Local Schools Test the State’s “Test-to-Stay” Strategy

As Students Return, Local Schools Test the State’s “Test-to-Stay” Strategy

January 3, 2022
By Barrett Seaman-- With a plan in hand and fingers crossed, schools in the rivertowns—both public and private—are plowing into...
Read More
Assemblyman Abinanti Touts Record as Shimsky Announces Plans to Seek Dem Backing

Assemblyman Abinanti Touts Record as Shimsky Announces Plans to Seek Dem Backing

December 30, 2021
By Rick Pezzullo--- State Assemblyman Tom Abinanti maintained it takes a certain “expertise” to accomplish what he has during his...
Read More
Caring for the Caregivers

Caring for the Caregivers

December 30, 2021
By Barrett Seaman— Often overlooked in considering where the most needs are during the holiday season are the caregivers of...
Read More
4 recommended
print iconPrint
0 notes
19 views
bookmark icon