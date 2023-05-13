Sponsor
The Sailhouse Has Docked in Tarrytown

The crowd at the Jailhouse open a weeknight in May
May 13, 2023

By Shana Liebman–

Just in time for warm weather, The Sailhouse, a Tarrytown waterfront restaurant and bar, has opened for riverview dining.

Formerly the Washington Irving Boat Club Restaurant and Bar (and Sunset Cove before that), the restaurant, which borders the Tarrytown marina, now features a recently refreshed space — including a modest indoor dining room, sporty bar and glorious patio that seats 200 (which is available for private parties).

On a recent Thursday evening the patio was packed with a diverse crowd watching the sun set over drinks and casual yet elegant food. The main reason to visit The Sailhouse might just be the transporting views of New York City, the Cuomo Bridge and the Hudson River—Rivertown residents need more opportunities like this to gaze at the glittering water. 

 

Fried appetizers come out hot and not too greasy

That said, the food stands on its own. According to Sean Degnan, one of the partners and the manager of The Sailhouse, the menu is a nod to “a New England nautical-style food” with dishes like baked clams and lobster rolls. There are also moderately portioned burgers, fried calamari, wings and quesadillas — tavern-staples that are best enjoyed with a cocktail or a cold beer. The fried appetizers come out hot and not too greasy, while the tacos are substantial and saucy, especially the shrimp tacos with a spicy remoulade. These are upgraded standards, and there are larger, more refined entrees on their way to the menu in the near future. 

The Sailhouse will offer happy hours and live music, and kids can get distracted with games like corn hole, mega-sized Jenga and Connect Four — subtly positioned on the outskirts of the patio. Plus the restaurant/bar is open late: After hours, the string-lights cast a festive glow on what will invariably become a hot spot for Rivertowners this summer. 

A Sailhouse sunset



