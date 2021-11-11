Community News

The Rivertowns Salute our Veterans

tarrytown-sleepy-hollow-veterans-day
Tarrytown Mayor Tom Butler delivers remarks at a Veterans Day ceremony in Patriots Park. (Brianna Staudt/The Hudson Independent)
November 11, 2021

By Brianna Staudt —

The rivertowns honored the service of war veterans today with wreaths, praise, prayers — and cookies.

Architecture for Kids

In Patriots Park, local veterans and their families, Pack 22 Boy Scouts, Tarrytown and Sleepy Hollow mayors and trustees, and State Assemblymember Tom Abinanti gathered with community members for a Veterans Day tribute.

“I’m asking veterans today to tell your story. Share your story,” said Tarrytown Mayor Tom Butler, a veteran himself.

The absence of decorated war vet, advocate, and local hero Armando “Chick” Galella was palpable. Galella passed in September at the age of 100. He had been a staple of community ceremonies for decades.

Sleepy Hollow Mayor Ken Wray used his remarks to honor Galella. “Two weeks before he passed, Chick was literally dancing in the streets…that’s how I will always remember him,” he said.

The focus was on veterans’ stories at Dobbs Ferry High School, where the American Legion hosted Dobbs Ferry’s Veterans Day ceremony. Dignitaries present there included Mayor Vincent Rossillo, County Legislator MaryJane Shimsky and Abinanti.

Across Broadway and around the corner in Gould Park, Dobbs Ferry Girl Scouts gathered to decorate Veterans Day cards and bags to deliver cookies to local vets.

In between, on Main Street at Veterans Memorial Plaza in Irvington, Mayor Brian Smith presided over ceremonies including placement of veterans and memorial wreaths, a prayer for peace, a firing squad and taps. As is tradition, religious leaders from various local houses of worship participated, including Rev. Blaine Crawford from Irvington Presbyterian Church, Rev. Roy Chettaniyil of Immaculate Conception and St. Barnabus Reverend Gareth Evans.


