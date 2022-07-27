Advertisement
  • Abbott House
  • Schindler Cleaning Companies
Uncategorized

The Rivertowns’ Electoral Map Mess

If you live in the green area, you're in CD-17; if you're in the pink, you're in CD-16
July 27, 2022

By Jeff Wilson–

As the August 23rd primaries approach (early voting starts on the 13th), registered voters in Tarrytown in particular need to ask themselves this: “what district am I in, and which candidates can I vote for?”

In the last primary season, running up to the 2020 elections, if you lived anywhere in Tarrytown (as well as in Irvington and Dobbs Ferry), you were in District 17. South and east of those villages, voters were in District 16. District 17 voters elected Mondaire Jones as their congressional representative. In District 16, voters went for Jamaal Bowman

Advertisement
Advertise in The Hudson Independent - Westchester Rivertown's community news

That was then.

To make a long story somewhat shorter, electoral districts—in the rivertowns, the state and the entire country—have been put through a political wringer. At first, things looked promising when New York State created an Independent Redistricting Commission (IRC) intended to be politically balanced and would thus eliminate partisanship from the process. They managed to produce two competing sets of maps and handed the problem over to the State Senate. It too failed to resolve party differences. The issue was finally settled when the State Court of Appeals, in response to a case brought by Republicans, appointed a so-called special master to draw final, equitable maps.

As a result, few are happy; many are confused.

In the new configuration, the 16th Congressional District has been moved northward to include Dobbs Ferry, Irvington and parts of Tarrytown. The western part of Tarrytown that runs along the Hudson River remains in District 17, while neighborhoods to the east have been subsumed by CD-16. Depending on whether you live on the east or the west side of streets like Heritage Hill, Grove or Neperan Avenue, you are either in CD-16 (east) or CD-17 (west).

Residents on the left side of this photo are in CD-16; on the right, they are in CD-17

Irvington attorney David Imamura, Chairman of the IRC, which fell victim to the very bias it was intended to eliminate, observed that the special master took a different approach from that taken by the IRC. “I think the map definitely doesn’t reflect actual voters on the ground,” he stated in an interview. “The commission and the legislature tried to draw maps that reflect communities. We [the IRC] were concerned about people and voters. He [the special master] was into rectangles.”

Residents on the west side (left) of Heritage Hill vote in CD-17; those across the street will vote in CD-16

In actuality, the result created more squiggly lines than rectangles as well as a mad scramble among candidates to find a district where they could win.

Jamaal Bowman, the CD-16 incumbent who has a solid base in the Bronx and Yonkers’ African American community, must now win over predominantly white voters in the rivertowns. He faces candidates Vedat Gashi, Mark Jaffe and Catherine Parker in the August 23 primary. As of July 24, Gashi even had a slight lead in fundraising. There is no Republican primary in CD-16 since GOP candidate John Ciampoli is running unopposed, although his chances are considered slim in a heavily left-leaning district.

The picture in CD-17 is even more intriguing. First term incumbent Mondaire Jones, rather than face a primary battle with fellow incumbent Sean Patrick Maloney, who slipped over from CD-18 to the north, opted to bolt the district. Jones is instead vying for a newly reconfigured 10th district in New York City (There is no residence requirement for Congressional candidates.)

The lateral arabesque by Maloney, considered a moderate, angered the Democrats’ progressive wing and prompted State Senator Alessandra Biaggi, a rising progressive star from Westchester’s sound shore, to jump into the CD-17 race. She will certainly appeal to the rivertown voters who elected Mondaire, but Maloney has support in more moderate parts of Dutchess and Orange Counties as well as a huge advantage, so far, in fundraising. Either Democrat will have a battle on his/her hands against Republicans in the new CD-17, as four contenders, Shoshana David, Charles Falciglia, William Faulkner, Michael Lawler and Jack Schrepel, are on the August 23rd ballot.

At the end of the day, erstwhile IRC chair Imamura is philosophical about the result. “What’s done is done,” he said. “The maps stand – for now.”

Indeed, there is yet another lawsuit calling for yet another redistricting map pending in court. It will not, however, affect the 2022 elections.

For those still baffled by all these changes, the League of Women Voters of Westchester has an interactive feature on its web site (my.lwv.org/new-york/Westchester)  that provides up-to-date district maps along with information about registration, early voting, virtual candidate forums (including an option to submit questions) and more. Best of all, voters can also determine their districts and voting locations by going to voterlookup.elections.ny.gov.

Read or leave a comment on this story...

Help Keep Journalism Independent
Your contribution will help us continue to provide news that is pertinent to residents, businesses and students in the rivertowns of the lower Hudson Valley. Click here to donate...



Advertisement
Andrea Martone - real estate in Sleepy Hollow, Tarrytown and the Rivertowns
The Rivertowns’ Electoral Map Mess

The Rivertowns’ Electoral Map Mess

July 27, 2022
By Jeff Wilson-- As the August 23rd primaries approach (early voting starts on the 13th), registered voters in Tarrytown in...
Read More
New-Fangled Meter App Riles Dobbs Parkers

New-Fangled Meter App Riles Dobbs Parkers

July 26, 2022
By Lily McInerney— Patricia Berman, a Dobbs Ferry resident of 11 years, worries that her husband won't be able to...
Read More
It’s Got That Family Feeling

It’s Got That Family Feeling

July 25, 2022
By Shana Liebman-- Irvington just got “That Family Feeling” — a new hybrid sandwich/butcher shop on Main Street that is...
Read More
A New Nonprofit Directory and Calendar for Tarrytown and Sleepy Hollow

A New Nonprofit Directory and Calendar for Tarrytown and Sleepy Hollow

July 22, 2022
The Community Coalition of Tarrytown and Sleepy Hollow (C2), a monthly open forum for local non-profits and village government officials,...
Read More
Kids and Cops Have Fun Despite the Heat

Kids and Cops Have Fun Despite the Heat

July 21, 2022
By Barrett Seaman-- Hundreds of Tarrytown and Sleepy Hollow kids, including 40 who came by bus from the Life Center...
Read More
Ann Wilson at the Capitol: Samples from a Long Career

Ann Wilson at the Capitol: Samples from a Long Career

July 20, 2022
By Dave Gil de Rubio-- Playing live music is in Ann Wilson’s blood. The San Diego native not only craves...
Read More
Kidsave: An Adoption Tryout

Kidsave: An Adoption Tryout

July 19, 2022
By Aurora Horn— Rebecca Heck, who lives in Sleepy Hollow, is hosting a young girl named Violet. Violet is from...
Read More
Tarrytown Adds Four New Officers–All Home Grown

Tarrytown Adds Four New Officers–All Home Grown

July 15, 2022
This week, the Tarrytown Police Department welcomed four new officers who were sworn in by Mayor Brown at a special...
Read More
Green Landscaping:Village Gets More Electrified

Green Landscaping:Village Gets More Electrified

July 15, 2022
By Dean Gallea Tarrytown has received a $5000 grant from NYSERDA’s Clean Energy Communities program, an incentive program for municipalities...
Read More
After Round One of The (British) Open, Sleepy Hollow’s Cameron Young Led the Field

After Round One of The (British) Open, Sleepy Hollow’s Cameron Young Led the Field

July 14, 2022
By Barrett Seaman— Longtime members of Sleepy Hollow Country Club can remember the boy Cameron Young out on the course,...
Read More
print iconPrint
0 notes
59 views
bookmark icon