The Rivertowns’ Electoral Map Mess

July 27, 2022

By Jeff Wilson–

As the August 23rd primaries approach (early voting starts on the 13th), registered voters in Tarrytown in particular need to ask themselves this: “what district am I in, and which candidates can I vote for?”

In the last primary season, running up to the 2020 elections, if you lived anywhere in Tarrytown (as well as in Irvington and Dobbs Ferry), you were in District 17. South and east of those villages, voters were in District 16. District 17 voters elected Mondaire Jones as their congressional representative. In District 16, voters went for Jamaal Bowman

That was then.

To make a long story somewhat shorter, electoral districts—in the rivertowns, the state and the entire country—have been put through a political wringer. At first, things looked promising when New York State created an Independent Redistricting Commission (IRC) intended to be politically balanced and would thus eliminate partisanship from the process. They managed to produce two competing sets of maps and handed the problem over to the State Senate. It too failed to resolve party differences. The issue was finally settled when the State Court of Appeals, in response to a case brought by Republicans, appointed a so-called special master to draw final, equitable maps.

As a result, few are happy; many are confused.

In the new configuration, the 16th Congressional District has been moved northward to include Dobbs Ferry, Irvington and parts of Tarrytown. The western part of Tarrytown that runs along the Hudson River remains in District 17, while neighborhoods to the east have been subsumed by CD-16. Depending on whether you live on the east or the west side of streets like Heritage Hill, Grove or Neperan Avenue, you are either in CD-16 (east) or CD-17 (west).

Irvington attorney David Imamura, Chairman of the IRC, which fell victim to the very bias it was intended to eliminate, observed that the special master took a different approach from that taken by the IRC. “I think the map definitely doesn’t reflect actual voters on the ground,” he stated in an interview. “The commission and the legislature tried to draw maps that reflect communities. We [the IRC] were concerned about people and voters. He [the special master] was into rectangles.”

In actuality, the result created more squiggly lines than rectangles as well as a mad scramble among candidates to find a district where they could win.

Jamaal Bowman, the CD-16 incumbent who has a solid base in the Bronx and Yonkers’ African American community, must now win over predominantly white voters in the rivertowns. He faces candidates Vedat Gashi, Mark Jaffe and Catherine Parker in the August 23 primary. As of July 24, Gashi even had a slight lead in fundraising. There is no Republican primary in CD-16 since GOP candidate John Ciampoli is running unopposed, although his chances are considered slim in a heavily left-leaning district.

The picture in CD-17 is even more intriguing. First term incumbent Mondaire Jones, rather than face a primary battle with fellow incumbent Sean Patrick Maloney, who slipped over from CD-18 to the north, opted to bolt the district. Jones is instead vying for a newly reconfigured 10th district in New York City (There is no residence requirement for Congressional candidates.)

The lateral arabesque by Maloney, considered a moderate, angered the Democrats’ progressive wing and prompted State Senator Alessandra Biaggi, a rising progressive star from Westchester’s sound shore, to jump into the CD-17 race. She will certainly appeal to the rivertown voters who elected Mondaire, but Maloney has support in more moderate parts of Dutchess and Orange Counties as well as a huge advantage, so far, in fundraising. Either Democrat will have a battle on his/her hands against Republicans in the new CD-17, as four contenders, Shoshana David, Charles Falciglia, William Faulkner, Michael Lawler and Jack Schrepel, are on the August 23rd ballot.

At the end of the day, erstwhile IRC chair Imamura is philosophical about the result. “What’s done is done,” he said. “The maps stand – for now.”

Indeed, there is yet another lawsuit calling for yet another redistricting map pending in court. It will not, however, affect the 2022 elections.

For those still baffled by all these changes, the League of Women Voters of Westchester has an interactive feature on its web site (my.lwv.org/new-york/Westchester) that provides up-to-date district maps along with information about registration, early voting, virtual candidate forums (including an option to submit questions) and more. Best of all, voters can also determine their districts and voting locations by going to voterlookup.elections.ny.gov.

