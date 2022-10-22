The Revolution Comes To Tarrytown

October 22, 2022

By Barrett Seaman—

Those who stepped into Tarrytown’s Pierson Park on Saturday, October 22, stepped back in time. The riverside park was overrun by Continental Army troops, their encampments, horses and camp followers.

The afternoon began with an impassioned performance by Judith “Jude” Kalaora in the role of Deborah Sampson, the first woman to fight with and be honorably discharged from the Massachusetts 4th Regiment, having disguised herself as a man in order to fight for her new country (true story!).

Reenactors from all over the region joined her for the day—answering questions, posing for photos with visitors who numbered more than a thousand and in some cases marching about in formation.

George Washington was there. So was Benedict Arnold and Major John Andre, whose treachery was exposed less than a mile from here more than two centuries ago.

There were crafts demonstrations, including from the native Lenape tribe and a march by Alexander Hamilton’s militia group, the Hearts of Oak.

Orchestrating the event, which played out over the course of the afternoon was RevolutionaryWestchester250 founder and president Constance “Connie” Kehoe, a former trustee of neighboring Irvington.