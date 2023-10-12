The Resurrection of a Bigger, Better Piccola

October 12, 2023

By Shana Liebman–

It’s back! Trattoria Piccola, the beloved Dobbs Ferry Italian restaurant that closed in 2021, has reopened in a new, larger space.

Two years ago, chef Sergio Pennacchio was told that his long-time trattoria must close because the building was being turned into apartments. Although Piccola would be welcomed back after construction ended, Pennacchio had the good fortune to find a vacant restaurant space before then when the former Rare Bit space, only a few doors down at 23 Cedar Street, became available last summer.

At first, it seemed that Pennaccio would have to buy the building and then renovate it – which was too expensive. But then the landlord reached out and offered Pennacchio a rental deal. He accepted and started a renovation that, he hoped, would make the interior “more open and spacious feeling.”

It worked. The newly remodeled restaurant is four times as big as the former 40-seat spot. It has a brand new L-shaped bar which adds an extra 30 seats of stools and high tops (plus a bar menu, new cocktails, and a happy hour.)

The 60-seat dining room is brightly painted with old country vibes, like wooden tables and copper pots hanging from the wall. Transplants from the old Piccola — like the dark blue hutch and the cast-iron rooster named Filippo (which Pennacchio says “is more famous than I am”) remain — but now diners have a window into the kitchen — which itself is bigger than the entire former Piccola space.

“Piccola eventually became too small for me,” Pennacchio says. “We were booked every night. I knew that if I were going to move on to another space, it would definitely be bigger.”

Despite the new digs, the entire staff has returned, and the menu, thankfully, has stayed the same. “People would call me to find out when the restaurant would be reopened,” Pennacchio says. “And they asked me, ‘You’re going to have this dish on the menu, right?’ So it would be silly for me not to bring back the old menu.”

Pennaccio, who grew up in Argentina with a Spanish mom and an Italian dad, first took over Piccola’s kitchen in 2012 in an attempt to “bring back the Sundays,” as he told The New York Timeswhen they favorably reviewed Piccola in 2014.

Since then, he has found a way to infuse Argentinian flavors into traditional Italian dishes, creating a rustic yet refined menu of dishes like pesto gnocchi with mozzarella and fried prosciutto; creamy pappardelle with butternut squash and roasted hazelnuts; grilled ribeye with chimichurri and branzino with paprika aioli; and the star appetizer: artichokes hearts in an anchovy and caper sauce.

Piccola officially opened on October 7 and will serve dinner every evening. In November, it will open for lunch. The restaurant also just signed on with Resy for reservations, which are already pouring in.

“We did the first three days as a soft opening, but then we were booked Saturday, Sunday, Monday, Tuesday,” Pennacchio says. “The response has been really overwhelming,”

