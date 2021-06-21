Arts & Entertainment News & EventsIrvington News The Red Hat Hosts A Celebrity Interview Published 6 hours ago6h ago • Bookmarks: 3 • Comments: 1 Michael Douglas with Mary Beth Dooley and Jimmy Parker of Red Hat on the River and NBC's Willie Geist June 21, 2021 In its 18 years of existence, Irvington’s Red Hat on the River has had its share of celebrity diners. The restaurant has also made cameo appearances in three of James Patterson’s books—and may be due for more. A recent arrival in the village, actor Michael Douglas, presently starring in the Netflix series, The Kominsky Method, who with his wife Catherine Zeta-Jones bought a house in the Matthiessen Park neighborhood, has taken to dropping by for a meal now and again. When Today Show host Willie Geist asked Douglas to do one of Geist’s Sunday Sitdown interviews somewhere near his home, the actor picked The Red Hat. Owners Jimmy Parker and Mary Beth Dooley already knew Douglas as easy-going but were struck by how affable Geist was—and at 6’4” how tall.Advertisement According to Parker, who has done some homework on Geist and Sunday Sitdown, the NBC host rarely if ever acknowledges the locations of his interviews. In this case, however, he did, ending the segment with “And our big thanks to The Red Hat in Irvington, New York.” Not a bad start to the post-pandemic summer season. Share the News!Advertisement Food in the Rivertowns Summertime’s “Food Glorious Food” June 21, 2021 By Linda Viertel- Farmers’ markets are in full swing, and now that we can shop in person to enjoy the... Read More Arts & Entertainment News & Events Irvington News The Red Hat Hosts A Celebrity Interview June 21, 2021 In its 18 years of existence, Irvington’s Red Hat on the River has had its share of celebrity diners. The... Read More Community News Dobbs Ferry News Irvington News Juneteenth In The Rivertowns 2021 June 20, 2021 By Barrett Seaman and Hannah Lustyik- It seems this year that more people in the Hudson River villages know what... Read More Community News Irvington News Local News Our Schools Irvington High Junior Earns Silver Medal at International Science Competition June 17, 2021 By Rick Pezzullo--- Irvington High School junior Brooke Dunefsky recently earned a silver medal at the virtual GENIUS Olympiad, an... Read More Community News Tarrytown News On-Street (Al Fresco) Dining Returns To Tarrytown This Saturday (6/19) June 17, 2021 By Rick Pezzullo-- The Village of Tarrytown’s sponsorship of the popular al fresco on-street downtown dining returns Saturday, June 19. ... Read More Community News Irvington News Our Community Kelli Scott: Irvington’s Accidental Activist June 17, 2021 By Barrett Seaman— When it was announced a year ago this month that there would be a celebration of Juneteenth... Read More Community News COVID News Hooray For The Herd! June 15, 2021 It did not take long for Governor Andrew Cuomo to launch the celebration. On Tuesday, the state passed the magical,... Read More COVID News Westchester and NY State Reach A COVID Milestone In Mid-June June 15, 2021 By Barrett Seaman— We can all feel it and see it around us, but it is still gratifying to read... Read More Arts & Entertainment News & Events Irvington News Irvington Student Wins International Film Award June 12, 2021 By Hannah Lustyik-- Kate Abrams, a seventh grader from Irvington Middle School, has won an inaugural international film competition. The... Read More Environmental News Tarrytown News June 2021 TEAC News June 12, 2021 NEWS OF THE MONTH FROM THE TARRYTOWN ENVIRONMENTAL ADVISORY COUNCIL JUNE 2021 WHAT WE'RE TALKING ABOUT _____________________ This month,... Read More 3 recommendedShareShareTweetSharePin itCopy linkEmailPrint