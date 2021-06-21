The Red Hat Hosts A Celebrity Interview

June 21, 2021

In its 18 years of existence, Irvington’s Red Hat on the River has had its share of celebrity diners. The restaurant has also made cameo appearances in three of James Patterson’s books—and may be due for more. A recent arrival in the village, actor Michael Douglas, presently starring in the Netflix series, The Kominsky Method, who with his wife Catherine Zeta-Jones bought a house in the Matthiessen Park neighborhood, has taken to dropping by for a meal now and again.

When Today Show host Willie Geist asked Douglas to do one of Geist’s Sunday Sitdown interviews somewhere near his home, the actor picked The Red Hat. Owners Jimmy Parker and Mary Beth Dooley already knew Douglas as easy-going but were struck by how affable Geist was—and at 6’4” how tall.

According to Parker, who has done some homework on Geist and Sunday Sitdown, the NBC host rarely if ever acknowledges the locations of his interviews. In this case, however, he did, ending the segment with “And our big thanks to The Red Hat in Irvington, New York.”

Not a bad start to the post-pandemic summer season.

