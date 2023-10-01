The Rain Abates and Roctoberfest Rocks On

October 1, 2023

Mayor Brian Smith, who with Recreation & Parks Director Joe Archino launched Roctoberfest a decade ago, went out on a limb on a rain-soaked Friday by predicting in a village-wide e-mail message that the skies would clear by 2:00p.m. Saturday and that the music and food fest would go on.

He was right… almost, as the sun made an appearance just before it set across the river from Matthiessen Park. But the day was dry, drawing hundreds of Irvington families to the recently renovated riverside park to mingle with neighbors, hear five different bands and feast on lobster rolls, pizza, barbecue, frozen custard and sandwiches.

As has been a hallmark of the riverfront fest since its inception, there was beer and wine for sale–a once-a-year exception to the prohibition of alcohol in the village’s parks.

Local merchants sold their wares from tents, one of which was devoted to auctioning off the fiberglass bulldog sculptures that have decorated Main Street all summer. The auction will continue until mid-October.

Before the final Grateful Dead, Billy Joel and Elton John cover bands ended the evening’s entertainment, the music paused to honor Mayor Smith for his 15 years of government service. He will step down following November village elections.