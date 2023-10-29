October 29, 2023
TaSH Shoppers Treated To Flash Mob Dance Recital
October 29, 2023
You’ve seen the YouTubes. A cellist sets up in Brussels’ Grand-Place in the middle of the weekend farmers market, followed...Read More
$87 Million School Bond Heading to Tarrytown/Sleepy Hollow Voters in December
October 29, 2023
By Rick Pezzullo-- On Oct. 19, the Tarrytown Board of Education approved a resolution to place an $87 million bond...Read More
The Poe-Poe
October 29, 2023
THE POE-POE: Black cats and dark tales By Krista Madsen– My eighth grade daughter is reading her first Edgar Allan Poe stories...Read More
More Than 1,200 Take Part in Sleepy Hollow Ten-K
October 28, 2023
More than 1,200 runners, including kids, senior citizens, parents and their children, couples and a range of costumes, competed in...Read More
Dobbs Ferry Library Adult Programs November 2023
October 27, 2023
Adult Programs November 2023 LIBRARY CLOSINGS THIS MONTH: The Library will close at 5pm on Wednesday November 22nd and will be...Read More
November Movies at Warner Library
October 27, 2023
Wednesday Movie Matinees at 2 pm on the third floor November 1/ Asteroid City Following a writer on his world...Read More
Friends of the Irvington Library – October Book Sale
October 25, 2023
The October Book Sale is OPEN! Hours are: Thursday, October 26 from 10 am – 8...Read More
Memento Mori
October 23, 2023
MEMENTO MORI: Last words and posthumous portraits By Krista Madsen– “Remember you must die” This is the translation of memento mori from the Latin....Read More
Comments
The Hudson Independent welcomes comments. All comments are held for moderation and may take a day or two to publish.