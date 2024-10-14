Support our Sponsors
The Paddling Witches Find A New Home At Kingsland Point

A portion of the 160 witches round the Tarrytown Lighthouse
October 14, 2024

By Barrett Seaman–

When Tara Scheller launched her yoga program using stand-up paddleboards (SUPs) as a core-strengthening exercise, the little beach at Horan’s Landing on the Sleepy Hollow/Tarrytown border seemed an ideal place to introduce novices.

A clutch of boarding witches (and one dog) maneuver among the shore

Later, inspired by rituals practiced from Abu Dhabi to California, Scheller created the SUP Witches Paddle that donned the paddlers in seasonally appropriate spook wear. Over the past four years, the sight of broad-brimmed, pointy-tipped hats silhouetted against the sunlit Hudson drew larger and larger crowds and more and more vendors offering spectators food, drink and souvenirs.

The fleet heads back to the beach

As the event grew in popularity, it became clear that the coven of floating witches was growing too large for the little beach at Horan’s Landing, and there was no more room for an expanding fleet of food trucks and vendors’ tents.

Thus, the fifth edition of the SUP Witches Paddle, which coincided with the 150th anniversary of the Village of Sleepy Hollow, was moved around the corner, past the Tarrytown Lighthouse to Kingsland Point, with a much larger beach from which to launch the boarders–and much more space for the merchants to set up shop.

Witchs come in all shapes and sizes

From the launch of the witch fleet just past noon on Sunday, October 13, to the reading of Washington Irving’s “The Legend of Sleepy Hollow” enhanced by the presence of the ubiquitous Headless Horseman, costume contest and live music performance by the band W.T. F., the 2024 edition was a triumph sure to compete with the upcoming Tarrytown Halloween Parade as a high point of this year’s Halloween season.

SUP founder Tara Scheller (photo credit: Margaret Fox)

All told, there were 160 witches afloat, not to mention hundreds more who stayed ashore, bedecked in extravagant but dry finery. Eighteen vendors set up shop in tents around the periphery, cohabiting with 17 food and drink purveyors (there was a floating cocktail barge for a privileged few). Even with that much choice, the wait for a beer at Soul Brewing Company or a hot dog from Walter’s of Mamaroneck was as long as 30 minutes at the height of the afternoon.

Read or leave a comment on this story...

