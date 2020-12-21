Community Board

The Old Croton Aqueduct In Westchester County

December 21, 2020

A Zoom Presentation by Tom Tarnowsky

The Croton Aqueduct allowed New York City to grow far beyond the limits of its own meager water resources by tapping the Croton River north of the City to supply 330,000 people with pure and wholesome water.  A deadly cholera epidemic in 1832 convinced suffering citizens of the need for the prohibitively expensive solution of building a

41-mile long brick tunnel from northern Westchester to the center of Manhattan.  The rest is history.  The initial Croton project guaranteed the rapid growth of the City, and subsequent water projects have allowed this exponential growth to continue, even to the present day.

Sunday, January 24, 2021, at 2 p.m.
COVID Update: The British Are (Not) Coming

December 21, 2020
By Barrett Seaman— For those of you who got hooked on those maps of Westchester showing the numbers of coronavirus...
Tarrytown Music Hall’s 135th Anniversary is a Lesson in Perseverance

December 21, 2020
By W.B. King---  What do Miles Davis, Mae West, Taj Mahal, Arlo Guthrie, Norah Jones, Ziggy Marley, B.B. King, Joan...
Christmas and New Year’s Eve Restaurants in the Rivertowns

December 21, 2020
By Linda Viertel-- There’s no question that holiday celebrations are compromised this year, but family “pods” can still gather safely,...
Captain George Hurlbut and the Action at Tarrytown, July 15, 1781

December 20, 2020
By Erik Weiselberg, Ph.D.-- Our installments so far have featured native sons and daughters of Westchester County, but during the...
COVID Update: Keep Your Eyes on the Vaccine, But Wear a Mask

December 19, 2020
By Barrett Seaman-- Another anxious day passed, as Westchester added 578 new cases and lost six of its citizens to...
250,000 E-ZPass NY Drivers to Receive Discount at Cuomo Bridge

December 19, 2020
By Rick Pezzullo--- The New York State Thruway Authority announced Friday approximately 250,000 qualified residents of Rockland and Westchester counties...
End of a Hard Road for This DPW Truck

December 18, 2020
It's been a hard week for Tarrytown's Department of Public Works--for the crew but also for the equipment. First, there...
County Warns of Vaccine Scams

December 18, 2020
The Westchester County Department of Consumer Protection is warning all Westchester residents to be vigilant for Covid-19 vaccine scams as...
‘As Good a Storm as You Could Hope For’

December 17, 2020
At least for Westchester County, the “blockbuster” Nor’easter turned out to kind of a bust. To be sure, it dropped...
WHY DO SNOW CREWS BLOCK DRIVEWAYS?

December 17, 2020
Last night our Public Works department worked round the clock trying to keep our roads as safe as possible. Our...
