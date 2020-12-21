The Old Croton Aqueduct In Westchester County

The Croton Aqueduct allowed New York City to grow far beyond the limits of its own meager water resources by tapping the Croton River north of the City to supply 330,000 people with pure and wholesome water. A deadly cholera epidemic in 1832 convinced suffering citizens of the need for the prohibitively expensive solution of building a 41-mile long brick tunnel from northern Westchester to the center of Manhattan. The rest is history. The initial Croton project guaranteed the rapid growth of the City, and subsequent water projects have allowed this exponential growth to continue, even to the present day. Admission is Free Online Meeting by Zoom Video Call Pre-Registration is Required Sunday, January 24, 2021, at 2 p.m.