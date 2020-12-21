The Old Croton Aqueduct In Westchester County

By Barrett Seaman— For those of you who got hooked on those maps of Westchester showing the numbers of coronavirus...Read More
December 21, 2020
|
|
Share the News!
Tarrytown Music Hall’s 135th Anniversary is a Lesson in Perseverance
December 21, 2020
By W.B. King--- What do Miles Davis, Mae West, Taj Mahal, Arlo Guthrie, Norah Jones, Ziggy Marley, B.B. King, Joan...Read More
Christmas and New Year’s Eve Restaurants in the Rivertowns
December 21, 2020
By Linda Viertel-- There’s no question that holiday celebrations are compromised this year, but family “pods” can still gather safely,...Read More
Captain George Hurlbut and the Action at Tarrytown, July 15, 1781
December 20, 2020
By Erik Weiselberg, Ph.D.-- Our installments so far have featured native sons and daughters of Westchester County, but during the...Read More
COVID Update: Keep Your Eyes on the Vaccine, But Wear a Mask
December 19, 2020
By Barrett Seaman-- Another anxious day passed, as Westchester added 578 new cases and lost six of its citizens to...Read More
250,000 E-ZPass NY Drivers to Receive Discount at Cuomo Bridge
December 19, 2020
By Rick Pezzullo--- The New York State Thruway Authority announced Friday approximately 250,000 qualified residents of Rockland and Westchester counties...Read More
End of a Hard Road for This DPW Truck
December 18, 2020
It's been a hard week for Tarrytown's Department of Public Works--for the crew but also for the equipment. First, there...Read More
County Warns of Vaccine Scams
December 18, 2020
The Westchester County Department of Consumer Protection is warning all Westchester residents to be vigilant for Covid-19 vaccine scams as...Read More
‘As Good a Storm as You Could Hope For’
December 17, 2020
At least for Westchester County, the “blockbuster” Nor’easter turned out to kind of a bust. To be sure, it dropped...Read More
WHY DO SNOW CREWS BLOCK DRIVEWAYS?
December 17, 2020
Last night our Public Works department worked round the clock trying to keep our roads as safe as possible. Our...Read More