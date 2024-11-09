Support our Sponsors
  • St. Johns Dobbs Ferry ER
  • Hope Act Now ad thank Mike Lawler
Government & Politics
Tarrytown News

The New Guy On The Tarrytown Board

• Bookmarks: 8

New Tarrytown Trustee Kenny Herzog
November 8, 2024

By Barrett Seaman–

The Tarrytown Board of Trustees election was uncontested, but there is a new face in the lineup: Kenneth (universally called “Kenny”) Herzog, a 10591 resident since 2012. Herzog, 45, will be taking the seat vacated by the retiring Robert “Bobby” Hoyt, who has been a board member for nearly two decades.

By training a journalist with a focus on technology, Herzog has been drawn increasingly into public service. During the pandemic, he launched VaxUpWestchester, a grass roots campaign to combat vaccine hesitancy and facilitate access to seniors and others facing obstacles to COVID vaccination. He joined Greenburgh Town Supervisor’s Snow Angels program that recruited high school students to shovel snow for seniors. He served as communications/outreach manager for Volunteer New York, an organization that connects volunteers with nonprofits.

Support our Sponsors
  • Sunnyside Federal Savings - Irvington NY
  • Hope Act Now ad thank Mike Lawler

In local politics, he was active in supporting Alessandra Biaggi in her unsuccessful 2022 effort to be the Democratic candidate for the 17th District Congressional seat. He also worked to secure MaryJane Shimsky’s election as State Assembly representative for the 92nd District.

As a volunteer, he assisted Community Outreach teams for Moms Demand Action and Be SMART Westchester chapters.  He sorted and distributed used clothing for Tarrytown-Sleepy Hollow Community Wardrobe and contributed pro bono fundraiser copy and online features for Make-A-Wish Hudson Valley.

Herzog’s latest role has been as David Imamura’s legislative aide on the Westchester County Board of Legislature, where he handles constituent services; intergovernmental relations; communications and social media; and drafting of legislation.

Running for Tarrytown’s Board of Trustees seemed a natural extension of Herzog’s career and interests. “I don’t shy away from civic service,” he said, “so this was a no-brainer for me.” He looks forward to working with the Board to “help shape what this village is going to look like.”

“I’m the new guy,” he admits, “but I am someone who is hopeful that we can reconcile the needs of members of the community who have been here for their whole lives…with the needs of a segment of the population that is younger and wants to put down roots here.”

For his part, Herzog has put his roots down, raising two sons along with his wife, Colleen Kluttz.

Read or leave a comment on this story...

Support our Sponsors
  • Tranquility Spa - Scarsdale
  • Piccola Trattoria Dobbs Ferry, NY
  • Andrea Martone - Houlihan Lawrence - real estate townhome for sale in Sleepy Hollow
An Invitation to Tarrytown Voters to Participate in an Election Year Focus Group

An Invitation to Tarrytown Voters to Participate in an Election Year Focus Group

September 10, 2024
The Hudson Independent is planning to convene a focus group of registered Tarrytown voters who could meet at a mutually convenient date and...
Read More
The New Guy On The Tarrytown Board

The New Guy On The Tarrytown Board

November 8, 2024
By Barrett Seaman-- The Tarrytown Board of Trustees election was uncontested, but there is a new face in the lineup:...
Read More
Voting–In Sickness and In Health

Voting–In Sickness and In Health

November 6, 2024
By Jeff Wilson--       When Lauren Novotny was admitted to Phelps Hospital on Friday, November 1, she had another concern...
Read More
Persevering Songstress Lucinda Williams Returns To The Cap

Persevering Songstress Lucinda Williams Returns To The Cap

November 6, 2024
By W.B. King-- When The Hudson Independent caught up with the multi-Grammy-winning singer and songwriter Lucinda Williams by phone from...
Read More
Rabid Raccoon Found in Tarrytown

Rabid Raccoon Found in Tarrytown

November 6, 2024
By Rick Pezzullo--- The Westchester County Department of Health is notifying residents that a rabid raccoon was found acting aggressively...
Read More
Phelps Raises Record For Cancer Care

Phelps Raises Record For Cancer Care

November 6, 2024
At its annual Champagne Ball fundraiser at Sleepy Hollow Country Club on October 18, Northwell Phelps Hospital raised a record...
Read More
Dows Lane Students Choose School Drive in Mock Election

Dows Lane Students Choose School Drive in Mock Election

November 6, 2024
In a lesson about democracy, kindergarten through third grade students at Dows Lane Elementary School took part in a mock...
Read More
Latimer is Heading to Washington

Latimer is Heading to Washington

November 6, 2024
By Rick Pezzullo---   Westchester County Executive George Latimer is heading to Washington. Latimer, who has led the county for...
Read More
Lawler Retains His Seat With Commanding Victory Over Mondaire Jones

Lawler Retains His Seat With Commanding Victory Over Mondaire Jones

November 6, 2024
By Barrett Seaman-- The Paramount Country Club in New City, on the Rockland County side of District 17, turned out...
Read More
Old Crow Medicine Show’s Ketch Secor Shares Career Insights Ahead of Music Hall Show

Old Crow Medicine Show’s Ketch Secor Shares Career Insights Ahead of Music Hall Show

November 4, 2024
By W.B. King-- A band born from busking on street corners in places like Ontario, New York City and Boone,...
Read More
Successful Kickball Event Raises Awareness And Lifts Spirits

Successful Kickball Event Raises Awareness And Lifts Spirits

November 3, 2024
By Christina Ha-- The Dobbs Ferry community came together on Saturday, November 2, to kick Sanfilippo Syndrome to the moon!...
Read More
8 recommended
print iconPrint
0 notes
117 views
bookmark icon