The New Guy On The Tarrytown Board

November 8, 2024

By Barrett Seaman–

The Tarrytown Board of Trustees election was uncontested, but there is a new face in the lineup: Kenneth (universally called “Kenny”) Herzog, a 10591 resident since 2012. Herzog, 45, will be taking the seat vacated by the retiring Robert “Bobby” Hoyt, who has been a board member for nearly two decades.

By training a journalist with a focus on technology, Herzog has been drawn increasingly into public service. During the pandemic, he launched VaxUpWestchester, a grass roots campaign to combat vaccine hesitancy and facilitate access to seniors and others facing obstacles to COVID vaccination. He joined Greenburgh Town Supervisor’s Snow Angels program that recruited high school students to shovel snow for seniors. He served as communications/outreach manager for Volunteer New York, an organization that connects volunteers with nonprofits.

In local politics, he was active in supporting Alessandra Biaggi in her unsuccessful 2022 effort to be the Democratic candidate for the 17th District Congressional seat. He also worked to secure MaryJane Shimsky’s election as State Assembly representative for the 92nd District.

As a volunteer, he assisted Community Outreach teams for Moms Demand Action and Be SMART Westchester chapters. He sorted and distributed used clothing for Tarrytown-Sleepy Hollow Community Wardrobe and contributed pro bono fundraiser copy and online features for Make-A-Wish Hudson Valley.

Herzog’s latest role has been as David Imamura’s legislative aide on the Westchester County Board of Legislature, where he handles constituent services; intergovernmental relations; communications and social media; and drafting of legislation.

Running for Tarrytown’s Board of Trustees seemed a natural extension of Herzog’s career and interests. “I don’t shy away from civic service,” he said, “so this was a no-brainer for me.” He looks forward to working with the Board to “help shape what this village is going to look like.”

“I’m the new guy,” he admits, “but I am someone who is hopeful that we can reconcile the needs of members of the community who have been here for their whole lives…with the needs of a segment of the population that is younger and wants to put down roots here.”

For his part, Herzog has put his roots down, raising two sons along with his wife, Colleen Kluttz.