The Luck of the Irish Prevails Once More

March 12, 2023

Sandwiched between wintry weather past and near future, the resumption of the Tarrytown/Sleepy Hollow St. Patrick’s Day Parade on March 12 was blessed with balmy temperatures and (almost) bright skies overhead.

Like the Halloween Parade in the fall, the grand gathering of school bands, pipers, fire fighters and police officers and some ethnic groups not normally associated with the Emerald Isle drew exuberant post-pandemic crowds all along Main Street, Broadway and Beekman Avenue, where not a few of the marchers were seen ducking into J.P. Doyle’s and other watering holes for a refreshing pint.