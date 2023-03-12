The Luck of the Irish Prevails Once More

Sandwiched between wintry weather past and near future, the resumption of the Tarrytown/Sleepy Hollow St. Patrick's Day Parade on March...Read More
March 12, 2023
Sandwiched between wintry weather past and near future, the resumption of the Tarrytown/Sleepy Hollow St. Patrick’s Day Parade on March 12 was blessed with balmy temperatures and (almost) bright skies overhead.
Like the Halloween Parade in the fall, the grand gathering of school bands, pipers, fire fighters and police officers and some ethnic groups not normally associated with the Emerald Isle drew exuberant post-pandemic crowds all along Main Street, Broadway and Beekman Avenue, where not a few of the marchers were seen ducking into J.P. Doyle’s and other watering holes for a refreshing pint.
Read or leave a comment on this story...
Danger + Opportunity
March 11, 2023
Returning Crisis to its diseased roots By Krista Madsen-- The best way to begin a story is in medias res,...Read More
Democrats Nominate Slate That Will Extend Their Domination of Irvington Board
March 11, 2023
By Barrett Seaman— Irvington Democrats held their nominating convention on Zoom March 9th, endorsing candidates for mayor and two trustee...Read More
When Bruce Hornsby Plays the Tarrytown Music Hall ‘Anything Can Happen’
March 10, 2023
By W.B. King-- On his 2022 critically acclaimed record, ‘Flicted, three-time Grammy winner Bruce Hornsby did something he’s never done...Read More
Westchester Power’s Doubled Electricity Charge Burns Consumers
March 10, 2023
By Alexander Roberts-- Timing is everything. For most of 2022, Westchester Power, a program of the non-profit consortium Sustainable Westchester,...Read More
Polling Places Set for Special Election on Cannabis Dispensaries in Dobbs Ferry
March 8, 2023
By Rick Pezzullo-- The date and polling places have been set for a permissive referendum in the Village of Dobbs...Read More
A Newly Anointed “Youth Poet Laureate” Plans to Take Her Job Seriously
March 7, 2023
By Aurora Horn— Meet Alexa Murphy, a 16-year-old junior at The Masters School in Dobbs Ferry and a resident of...Read More
Washington Irving’s Sketch Book Intro, Excerpt 3: The Final Years
March 6, 2023
By Krista Madsen-- This is the third and last installment excerpt from a new introduction by Krista Madsen for Washington...Read More
Art for the Elderly–Assisted by AI
March 6, 2023
By Jeff Wilson-- A picture is worth a thousand words, they say. At the Andrus on Hudson Nursing Home, folks...Read More
Irvington Theater’s 3rd Annual Short Play Fest to Stage Six Plays Plus a Musical
March 4, 2023
For the 3rd consecutive year, Irvington Theater will once again present the Arts Incubator Short Play Fest: a free celebration...Read More
Comments
The Hudson Independent welcomes comments. All comments are held for moderation and may take a day or two to publish.