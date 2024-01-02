Sleepy Hollow NewsTarrytown News The Lives of Indigenous Elders in Cotacachi and Otavalo Published 4 hours ago4h ago • Bookmarks: 5 Imbabura Taytamamakuna Kawsay January 2, 2024 “The Lives of Indigenous Elders in Cotacachi and Otavalo(Imbabura Taytamamkuna Kawsay)” Photo Exhibit is coming to the Warner Library in Tarrytown, Westchester County, New York. The photos and interview excerpts will be shown from January 2 – January 31st during regular library hours. We will have a reception for the exhibit on Sunday January 14th from 2pm – 4pm at the Library. In this work, photojournalist Rafael Perez Anrango of Tunibamba, Cotacachi, Ecuador captured fifteen inspiring personal life stories and character portraits of indigenous elders who live in the rural communities of the Imbabura province of Ecuador. The captivating voices and images of these elders were displayed in Ecuador in 2021 and 2022. The exhibit’s intent is to reveal and preserve for future generations the inspiring lived histories of local indigenous people as recalled by their elders. Imbabura Taytamamakuna Kawsay communications are in three languages: Kichwa, English and Spanish. Wichana Foundation hopes that a trilingual presentation helps transmit the knowledge and wisdom of the elders to more populations. In 2023, Wichana Foundation published a book containing the exhibition material. The book, “Imbabura Taytamamakuna Kawsay,” the Lives of Indigenous Elders in Otavalo and Cotacachi is in Kichwa with English and Spanish translations. The book is available world-wide on Amazon,directly from the Foundation and is on the shelves of the Warner Library. More information is available at our Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/wichana.org/ or website wichana.org. Read or leave a comment on this story...Sponsor Arts & EntertainmentLifestyles Abduction Junction January 2, 2024 ABDUCTION JUNCTION: Until I can afford a SpaceX flight, there's Pine Bush By Krista Madsen– Last week I swirled around the alien language... Read More Health NewsSleepy Hollow News Phelps Names New Executive Director January 2, 2024 Beata Mastalerz, DNP, RN, has been named executive director of Phelps Hospital, part of Northwell Health, succeeding Eileen Egan, RN,... Read More Sleepy Hollow NewsTarrytown News The Lives of Indigenous Elders in Cotacachi and Otavalo January 2, 2024 "The Lives of Indigenous Elders in Cotacachi and Otavalo(Imbabura Taytamamkuna Kawsay)" Photo Exhibit is coming to the Warner Library in... Read More Community NewsTop News New Year Brings Higher Tolls on Cuomo Bridge January 1, 2024 By Rick Pezzullo---- As the ball dropped in Times Square and the calendar turned to 2024, tolls on the Gov.... Read More Government & PoliticsSleepy Hollow News Pumpkin Drop to Kickoff Sleepy Hollow’s 150th Anniversary Year December 28, 2023 By Rick Pezzullo---- The Village of Sleepy Hollow will be ringing in a very special new year in a... Read More Arts & EntertainmentIrvington News A Revamped Rivertowns Playhouse Finds New Home at Irvington Presbyterian Church December 28, 2023 By W.B. King-- Locals looking to add “see more theatre” to their New Year’s resolution list are in luck as... Read More Irvington News Stop & Shop Selects Irvington Senior Center to Benefit in January December 26, 2023 The Store Leadership Team has selected Irvington Senior Center as a Stop & Shop Community Bag Program Nonprofit Partner! The Senior... Read More Arts & EntertainmentLifestyles Spin Me December 25, 2023 SPIN ME: The alien language that comes full circle By Krista Madsen– The curriculum of my high school physics class involved the... Read More Community NewsTarrytown News It’s The Holiday Season, So Light ‘Em Up December 21, 2023 Forty-one times throughout 2023, the Mario M. Cuomo Bridge is lit up in various color schemes to celebrate public holidays.... Read More Government & PoliticsGreenburgh News Greenburgh Considering Allowing Accessory Dwelling Units December 21, 2023 By Rick Pezzullo---- When the Tarrytown Board of Trustees voted in February to approve a Zoning Code change allowing Accessory... Read More 5 recommendedShareShareTweetSharePin itCopy linkEmailPrint