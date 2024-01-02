January 2, 2024

“The Lives of Indigenous Elders in Cotacachi and Otavalo(Imbabura Taytamamkuna Kawsay)” Photo Exhibit is coming to the Warner Library in Tarrytown, Westchester County, New York. The photos and interview excerpts will be shown from January 2 – January 31st during regular library hours. We will have a reception for the exhibit on Sunday January 14th from 2pm – 4pm at the Library.

In this work, photojournalist Rafael Perez Anrango of Tunibamba, Cotacachi, Ecuador captured fifteen inspiring personal life stories and character portraits of indigenous elders who live in the rural communities of the Imbabura province of Ecuador. The captivating voices and images of these elders were displayed in Ecuador in 2021 and 2022.

The exhibit’s intent is to reveal and preserve for future generations the inspiring lived histories of local indigenous people as recalled by their elders. Imbabura Taytamamakuna Kawsay communications are in three languages: Kichwa, English and Spanish. Wichana Foundation hopes that a trilingual presentation helps transmit the knowledge and wisdom of the elders to more populations.

In 2023, Wichana Foundation published a book containing the exhibition material. The book, “Imbabura Taytamamakuna Kawsay,” the Lives of Indigenous Elders in Otavalo and Cotacachi is in Kichwa with English and Spanish translations. The book is available world-wide on Amazon,directly from the Foundation and is on the shelves of the Warner Library. More information is available at our Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/wichana.org/ or website wichana.org