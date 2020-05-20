Live Tonight: League of Women Voters Hosts 17th District Primary Congressional Candidate Debate
Moderated by League of Women Voters’ member John Hessel of New Rochelle, the eight Democratic candidates running to succeed Nita Lowey for United States Congress in the 17th District are participating in a “virtual candidates’ forum” on ZOOM sponsored jointly by the League of Women Voters of Westchester and Rockland Counties.
To view the debate live on Facebook, click on the link below:
https://www.facebook.com/watch/live/?v=940650619709596
