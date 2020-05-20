Live Tonight: League of Women Voters Hosts 17th District Primary Congressional Candidate Debate

Mod­er­ated by League of Women Voters’ mem­ber John Hes­sel of New Rochelle, the eight Democratic candidates run­ning to suc­ceed Nita Lowey for United States Congress in the 17th District are participating in a “vir­tual can­di­dates’ fo­rum” on ZOOM spon­sored jointly by the League of Women Vot­ers of Westch­ester and Rock­land Coun­ties.

To view the debate live on Facebook, click on the link below:

https://www.facebook.com/watch/live/?v=940650619709596