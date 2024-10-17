The Jacob Burns Film Center “Noirvember: From Yesterday to Today” Series Kicks Off In Little More Than Two Weeks!

October 17, 2024

This November, the Jacob Burns Film Center (JBFC) will celebrate the rich history of film noir with an exciting series of screenings, lectures, special guests, and events. This program will offer audiences the opportunity to experience some of the genre’s finest works on the big screen, along with special events in Take 3 Wine Bar & Café including a murder mystery dinner.

The lineup will include classic film noirs from the postwar era, such as Gilda and Mildred Pierce, alongside later masterpieces like Klute, Chinatown, and Bound, many of which will feature special introductions from esteemed film historians and critics. To enhance the experience, the JBFC is hosting pre-screening “unhappy” hours in Take 3 Wine Bar & Café. These themed social hours will feature happy hour discounts on drinks and guests are encouraged to don period attire.

The series kicks off with a Film Noir 101 session led by NYU Tisch professor Dana Polan, providing an ideal introduction to the genre. This comprehensive session will cover the defining characteristics, stylistic elements, and cultural impact of film noir. Participants will gain a deeper understanding of the genre’s evolution, key films, and prominent directors, making this an enriching experience for both newcomers and seasoned fans of film noir. The little ones in the family can enjoy a family friendly introduction to the genre, with Who Framed Roger Rabbit?— the JBFC Kids title for the month—screening on November 2, 3, 9 & 16 at 11:00. The November 3 screening will be sensory friendly, as a part of the JBFC Kids series expansion, which includes sensory-friendly screenings on the first Sunday of every month.

Support our Sponsors



For those looking to immerse themselves further into the world of film noir, the JBFC is offering a series of in-depth lectures by NYU Tisch faculty and students on the first three Sundays of November. Each session will feature a screening of a quintessential film noir, followed by a comprehensive discussion, followed by a comprehensive discussion exploring the film’s themes, stylistic elements, and historical context. Titles include The Killers, Sweet Smell of Success, and Murder, My Sweet. These screenings are presented in collaboration with the Martin Scorsese Department of Cinema Studies at New York University’s Tisch School of the Arts.

“With this series, we aim to transport our audience into the shadowy, intricate world of film noir, offering not just a viewing experience but an immersive journey into its rich history and enduring legacy. By pairing screenings with expert-led discussions and unique themed events, we hope to deepen the appreciation and understanding of this influential American genre,” said Monica Castillo, JBFC Senior Programmer and Series Curator.

“Our Noirvember events offer more than just entertainment—they create a space for our community to come together and celebrate the power of film,” said Mary Jo Ziesel, Executive Director of the Jacob Burns Film Center. “The Murder Mystery Dinner also serves as a fundraiser to support the JBFC’s nonprofit mission, enabling us to continue offering free educational programs to under-resourced schools across Westchester County.”

FESTIVAL SCHEDULE