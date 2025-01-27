Support our Sponsors
Arts & Entertainment
Irvington News

The Irvington Theater To Raise Funds For L.A. Wildfire Victims

Clockwise from top left: Bent Branches, Killer Mixtape, Divining Rod, The Scam--at the Irvington Theater Feb. 8
January 27, 2025

By Shana Liebman–

When the new Irvington Theater Commission (which I co-chair with Jessica Arinella) got together after the theater’s grand reopening, the only sensible topic of conversation was: What kind of surreal hell is happening in Los Angeles?

The still-blazing wildfires were burning down homes and sending residents fleeing for safety and stability. Everyone on the commission had stories about friends and family affected by this unfathomable disaster. We showed pictures from personal texts and talked about the kids who no longer had schools to go to, the adults who lost everything, or worse, were injured or killed. So many ravaged communities–many small and vibrant like our own.

Still haunted by the Covid pandemic — which shut down our town theater for five years and changed lives forever — we wondered if there was something we could do.

Within hours, there were Zoom calls and streaming text chains, dozens of volunteers making meetings, lists, calls, and spreadsheets. Several Halloween bands and a few local original bands offered to play without pay. A ferociously funny comedian who has appeared on every late-night show and too many comedies to list said she would host the event free of charge. The call to action was unprecedented in my eight years on the Irvington Theater Commission. It was magical.

As a result of this collective hard work, the Irvington Theater will host a rocking benefit show on Saturday, February 8, featuring Irvington bands Killer Mixtape, Divining Rod, The Skam, and Bent Branches. Our special guest MC (to be announced on February 2) will undoubtedly raise the (new) roof. For sale: raffle tickets (with prizes like dinner at Mima Vinoteca or brunch at the Red Barn), IRV ♥️LA merchandise (hats, totes, and bracelets made by middle school students), plus beer and wine.

All of the proceeds from this event (including tickets, drinks, raffle, auction, and merch) will go to Direct Relief, a nonprofit that is funding LA-based organizations (mobile clinics, search and rescue teams, reproductive health organizations, community clinics, etc.) that are responding to the LA-area wildfires. Even those who can’t attend the benefit will have an opportunity to donate to this organization via a QR code on our website.

“In this particular moment in history, it’s heart-affirming to see so many of us unite behind helping a community in need and inspiring to see how many of us are so willing to help,” Arinella says. “Plus, it will be a super fun night!”

Read or leave a comment on this story...

