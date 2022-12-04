Arts & EntertainmentIrvington News The Irvington Historical Society’s Train Show Is On Track Again Published 24 hours ago24h ago • Bookmarks: 9 Chief Engineer Bill Schwartz (left) tends to some track work at the east end of Irvington's replicated Main Street December 4, 2022 By Barrett Seaman– The Irvington Historical Society is inviting young and old to visit its train show in the basement of its McVickar House headquarters near the top of Main Street in the village. With six working trains on track—both HO and Lionel’s O gauge, as well as a stationary sample of the larger G (for Garden) gauge cars, the show offers a mesmerizing cross section of the Lilliputian world of rail transport. Created and run by Society board member Bill Schwartz, whose backyard boasts a 1,600 sq. ft. diorama featuring the larger Garden-size trains, the show also offers a range of railroad memorabilia that keeps visitors lingering.Advertisement The main diorama around which the Lionel trains run is a replica of Irvington’s Main Street with miniatures of the village’s iconic landmarks such as the Town Hall, Main Street School and (naturally enough) its train station. Logan Lahey, who turns five on December 18th, came dressed for the part on the show’s opening afternoon The show opened on Saturday, December 3rd and will continue on three consecutive Saturdays throughout the month, including December 24th. The hours are 1:00 p.m. until 4:00 p.m. Admission is free. Read or leave a comment on this story... Arts & EntertainmentTarrytown News Cherish the Ladies Brings Celtic Christmas Show to the Tarrytown Music Hall December 5, 2022 By W.B. King-- Restless one night lying in bed enveloped by pulsating Irish melodies and merriment bellowing from below, a... Read More Dobbs Ferry NewsSchool News Dobbs Ferry’s Middle School Creates a Special Playground for Special Ed Students December 4, 2022 By Jeff Wilson-- In a show of commitment to all its students, administrators at Dobbs Ferry Middle School held a... Read More Arts & EntertainmentIrvington News The Irvington Historical Society’s Train Show Is On Track Again December 4, 2022 By Barrett Seaman-- The Irvington Historical Society is inviting young and old to visit its train show in the basement... Read More Rivertowns Sports Lady High School Ballers Ready to Roll on Hardwood December 2, 2022 By Tom Pedulla--- DOBBS FERRY Top returnees: Sophomore guard-forward Abigail Dann, senior center Grace Healy, senior guard Jacqueline O’Connor. Top... Read More Rivertowns Sports Local Boys Basketball Teams Optimistic for Success December 2, 2022 By Tom Pedulla-- DOBBS FERRY Top returnees: Junior forward Luke Arone, senior center Timmy Lacey, junior point guard Drexel Lewis,... Read More Government & PoliticsHealth NewsTop NewsWestchester News Westchester Passes Bill Prohibiting Sale of Flavored Tobacco Products November 30, 2022 By Rick Pezzullo-- The Westchester County Board of Legislators passed a bill Monday night banning the retail sale and distribution... Read More Arts & Entertainment Hot Tuna Serving Up Two Nights of Musical Splendor at The Capitol Theatre November 29, 2022 By W.B. King-- Living in places like Pakistan and the Philippines as a kid, Jorma Kaukonen’s perspective on stateside life... Read More Community NewsSleepy Hollow NewsTarrytown NewsUncategorized Tarrytown, Sleepy Hollow Winter Stroll to Offer Entertainment and Shopping November 26, 2022 By Robert Kimmel-- Within Tarrytown and Sleepy Hollow, on Saturday, December 3, folks will have a variety of festivities to... Read More Dobbs Ferry NewsEnvironmental NewsTarrytown News Tarrytown, Dobbs Ferry in Line to Benefit from State Grant November 23, 2022 By Rick Pezzullo--- The villages of Tarrytown and Dobbs Ferry could reap the benefits of a multi-million-dollar grant that was... Read More Community NewsOther Villages A New Priest Strives to Protect His Church’s Independence November 22, 2022 By Barrett Seaman— A new face behind the pulpit and some new faces in the pews—some of them Black or... Read More 9 recommendedShareShareTweetSharePin itCopy linkEmailPrint