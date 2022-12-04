The Irvington Historical Society’s Train Show Is On Track Again

December 4, 2022

By Barrett Seaman–

The Irvington Historical Society is inviting young and old to visit its train show in the basement of its McVickar House headquarters near the top of Main Street in the village. With six working trains on track—both HO and Lionel’s O gauge, as well as a stationary sample of the larger G (for Garden) gauge cars, the show offers a mesmerizing cross section of the Lilliputian world of rail transport.

Created and run by Society board member Bill Schwartz, whose backyard boasts a 1,600 sq. ft. diorama featuring the larger Garden-size trains, the show also offers a range of railroad memorabilia that keeps visitors lingering.

The main diorama around which the Lionel trains run is a replica of Irvington’s Main Street with miniatures of the village’s iconic landmarks such as the Town Hall, Main Street School and (naturally enough) its train station.

The show opened on Saturday, December 3rd and will continue on three consecutive Saturdays throughout the month, including December 24th. The hours are 1:00 p.m. until 4:00 p.m. Admission is free.