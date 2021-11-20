Arts & Entertainment News & EventsIrvington NewsOur Children The Irvington Historical Society’s Train Show is Back and Better Than Ever Published 38 mins ago38 mins ago • Bookmarks: 2 All aboard the train show, 131 Main Street, Irvington, throughout December (Barrett Seaman/The Hudson Independent) November 20, 2021 By Barrett Seaman– The annual Irvington Historical Society winter train show has returned after a pandemic interruption. The product of Chief Engineer Bill Schwartz, with help from Earl Ferguson and Any Api, the display fills the basement of the Historical Society’s McVickar House headquarters at 131 Main Street in the village and will be open to the public on successive Thursdays and Saturdays throughout December, starting on December 2, with the exception of Christmas Day. There are several new features this year: *added replicas of village buildings in the diorama, including the two churches and the gas station on Broadway at the top of Main Street, the Octagon House and an updated reconstruction of the train station area and Matthiessen Park. Two churches and a gas station on Broadway *a European commuter train, constructed entirely of Legos by Schwartz’s grandson, Ellis Mishkin. A train made of Legos *a mechanically accurate model of a Timberline locomotive, which uses a powerful Shay engine to haul lumber up and down steep mountain slopes. A powerful Shay engine to haul lumber * a miniature Amtrak train with engine and passenger cars. A replica of an Amtrak passenger train *two gondola lifts high above an alpine village. Gondolas hover high above the village * Ninja turtles, who join the old ghosts that occupy a fantastical netherworld somewhere underneath Broadway. Ninja turtles have it out with the ghosts The show also has lots of realistic train sounds pumped into the room and a video history of the Lionel model train company for real model train aficionados. If you’ve got young kids—or even old ones—who are into trains, this is a must-stop in the rivertowns over the holidays. Share the News!moreAdvertisement Arts & Entertainment News & Events Irvington News Our Children The Irvington Historical Society’s Train Show is Back and Better Than Ever November 20, 2021 By Barrett Seaman-- The annual Irvington Historical Society winter train show has returned after a pandemic interruption. The product of... Read More Irvington News Former Irvington Resident Wins Pepsico Scholarship November 19, 2021 Tiffany Patton, formerly of Irvington, is one of 25 inaugural recipients of a $25,000 scholarship from the Pepsico Foundation, the... Read More Arts & Entertainment News & Events Community News Dobbs Ferry News Local News LOOK No Further for a New Movie Theater Than Dobbs Ferry November 18, 2021 By Rick Pezzullo — Residents of the rivertowns will soon be able to watch movies again on the big screen a... Read More Business News Tarrytown News Game’s On, So Where Are The Wings? November 18, 2021 By Barrett Seaman — The Hudson Independent presents “The Supply Chain Crisis Isn’t Just Global; It’s Local,” a series describing... Read More Community News Top News Tributes Presented to Rotary Club as it Marks 100 Years November 17, 2021 By Robert Kimmel — With several state and county representatives attending and offering their accolades, the Rotary Club of the... Read More Arts & Entertainment News & Events Tarrytown News FBI Nabs Bank Robbers in Tarrytown (Spoiler Alert: It’s a TV Scene) November 17, 2021 By Barrett Seaman — In this scene, robbers are forced to barricade themselves and their hostages inside the bank at... Read More Dobbs Ferry News Food in the Rivertowns Crespo Whiskeys & Wines: Grand Opening Nov. 18 in Dobbs Ferry November 16, 2021 By Linda Viertel— As whiskey connoisseurs know, half of the pleasure is in the bottle, the other half in the... Read More Irvington News Rivertowns Sports Top-Ranked Bulldogs Cruise to Cross Country Championship November 15, 2021 By Brianna Staudt — The Irvington Boys' Cross Country team easily won its first Class C state championship Saturday in... Read More Dobbs Ferry News Rivertowns Sports Top News Unbeaten Dobbs Ferry Eagles Soar to Section 1 Class C Title November 15, 2021 By Tom Pedulla— Thunder and lightning in the second quarter forced a significant delay when undefeated Dobbs Ferry met Valhalla... Read More Business News Irvington News One Hundred Fifty-Nine Items on Back Order November 15, 2021 By Barrett Seaman— The Hudson Independent presents “The Supply Chain Crisis Isn’t Just Global; It’s Local,” a series describing how... Read More 2 recommendedShareShareTweetSharePin itCopy linkEmailPrint