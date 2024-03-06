The Indy Wins Grant For Political Coverage

March 6, 2024

We’d like to share a bit of good news—certainly for us, but we think for our followers throughout the rivertowns: The Hudson Independent has been awarded a $20,000 grant by the Arnold E. and Olga C. Feldman Fund, which supports Tarrytown initiatives. This grant was made possible by the Westchester Community Foundation, a division of the New York Community Trust, one of the largest community foundations in the country, with assets of approximately $3 billion.

The purpose of the grant is to facilitate in-depth coverage of the 2024 Congressional races in New York Districts 16 and 17 through the perspective of Tarrytown, a village that encompasses parts of both districts. Voters in the village will thus have a say in two races that could determine the balance of power in Washington, beginning in January 2025.

To fulfill this mission, we plan to do polling to shed light on voter priorities, interviews with residents, convene focus groups, and do in-depth reporting on the candidates themselves as they interact with voters in the rivertowns. As we are in the early stages of mapping out our coverage, we invite readers to suggest ways to add breadth and depth to our coverage.

This grant will enable us to deepen our political reporting, but we still rely on the financial support our readers for our coverage of lo­cal gov­ern­ments, schools, the arts and en­ter­tain­ment, lo­cal busi­nesses and our cal­en­dar of up­com­ing events. Help us by stopping by our donation page, (https://thehudsonindependent.com/donate-to-the-indy/) so that we can continue to provide comprehensive local news.