Community NewsTarrytown News The Indy Wins Grant For Political Coverage Published 20 hours ago20h ago • Bookmarks: 13 March 6, 2024 We'd like to share a bit of good news—certainly for us, but we think for our followers throughout the rivertowns: The Hudson Independent has been awarded a $20,000 grant by the Arnold E. and Olga C. Feldman Fund, which supports Tarrytown initiatives. This grant was made possible by the Westchester Community Foundation, a division of the New York Community Trust, one of the largest community foundations in the country, with assets of approximately $3 billion. The purpose of the grant is to facilitate in-depth coverage of the 2024 Congressional races in New York Districts 16 and 17 through the perspective of Tarrytown, a village that encompasses parts of both districts. Voters in the village will thus have a say in two races that could determine the balance of power in Washington, beginning in January 2025. To fulfill this mission, we plan to do polling to shed light on voter priorities, interviews with residents, convene focus groups, and do in-depth reporting on the candidates themselves as they interact with voters in the rivertowns. As we are in the early stages of mapping out our coverage, we invite readers to suggest ways to add breadth and depth to our coverage. This grant will enable us to deepen our political reporting, but we still rely on the financial support our readers for our coverage of local governments, schools, the arts and entertainment, local businesses and our calendar of upcoming events. Help us by stopping by our donation page, (https://thehudsonindependent.com/donate-to-the-indy/) so that we can continue to provide comprehensive local news. Read or leave a comment on this story...Sponsor Community NewsTarrytown News The Indy Wins Grant For Political Coverage March 6, 2024 We'd like to share a bit of good news—certainly for us, but we think for our followers throughout the rivertowns:... Read More Irvington News Irvington senior named National Merit Scholarship Finalist March 6, 2024 Irvington High School senior Maxwell Ma has been named a finalist in the prestigious 2024 National Merit Scholarship Program. He... Read More Arts & EntertainmentIrvington News The Irvington Theater Presents "Intro to Filmmaking," A Class for Teens March 6, 2024 By Shana Liebman-- Beginning in April, the Irvington Theater will offer a 6-week filmmaking class for teens. However, as the... Read More Irvington News Spring and Summer News from the Rec Department March 4, 2024 Online brochure (available here). Registration continues for the below spring programs and summer TEENSCAPE Session Two Registration opens April 3rd for... Read More Arts & EntertainmentLifestyles Metamorphs March 4, 2024 METAMORPHS: Nymph, nymphet, nympho By Krista Madsen– MONSTER MASH "Monster" is a wide net for anything you find monstrous—ghosts, freaks, zombies, big bugs, everyone from... Read More Community News The Map Is Settled. The Congressional Races in the Rivertowns Are Not February 29, 2024 By Barrett Seaman-- As politicians across the state and in Washington wrangled over the shape of New York's congressional district... Read More Community News Deer Drive to Take Place in Hastings' Hillside Woods February 29, 2024 Hastings-on-Hudson – As part of the Hillside Woods Restoration Project, volunteers will help drive deer out of a 30-acre exclosure... Read More Environmental NewsIrvington News Land Trust Solicits Grant Applications February 28, 2024 The Greater Irvington Land Trust (GILT) is soliciting applications for up to three financial grants available to residents, including students,... Read More Government & PoliticsGreenburgh NewsTop News Shimsky Lobbies for More State Funding for Roadways February 28, 2024 By Rick Pezzullo--- State Assemblywoman MaryJane Shimsky was part of a coalition of construction trade unions and state lawmakers that... Read More Government & PoliticsIrvington News Irvington Democrats Nominate Two Newcomers February 28, 2024 This story has been updated By Barrett Seaman— Well over 200 residents of Irvington, 175 of them registered Democrats, braved... Read More