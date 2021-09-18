The Indy Welcomes Brianna Staudt As Its New Editor

September 18, 2021

By Barrett Seaman–

The Hudson Independent is pleased to welcome Tarrytown resident Brianna Staudt as its new managing editor. She assumes her duties this month, succeeding Rick Pezzullo, who will continue to write for The Indy.

Staudt comes to us with considerable experience on the tech side of The Associated Press (the AP), one of the oldest, largest and most respected news agencies in the world. Her strengths as a journalist could not be more appropriate than they are now, as journalism generally and The Hudson Independent in particular embrace technology as a means of spreading the news in the most dynamic and timely ways possible.

Staudt joined the AP after earning her Master’s in Journalism and Public Affairs at The American University School of Communication. She has a Bachelor’s degree from Wake Forest University and is a certified Project Management Professional.

At AP, she worked as a technical project manager, technical program manager and digital product manager, specializing in digital news distribution, internet products and business analytics. “I got to work with incredibly talented and hard-working colleagues across technology, editorial and revenue departments, from whom I learned an enormous amount,” she says.

She and her husband, Brian Staudt, first moved from Manhattan to Irvington in 2014 and from there to their current home in Tarrytown in 2017, which is when she decided to focus on her family, including three children, and her new community.

She is already deeply involved in the community as a member of the executive board of the Horsemen PTA (Public Schools of the Tarrytowns), and as a prose copy editor for a local literary magazine, The Westchester Review. She has a been a contributing writer at The Indy since last March.

“I’m approaching this position with news-writing and multimedia story-telling, management and technology experience,” she says. “I have a strong understanding of the news business.”

