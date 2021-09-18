Community News
Top News

The Indy Welcomes Brianna Staudt As Its New Editor

• Bookmarks: 3

The Indy's new Managing Editor, Brianna Staudt
September 18, 2021

By Barrett Seaman–

The Hudson Independent is pleased to welcome Tarrytown resident Brianna Staudt as its new managing editor. She assumes her duties this month, succeeding Rick Pezzullo, who will continue to write for The Indy.

Advertisement
  • YMCA Circle of Caring event
  • Armonk Outdoor Art Fair

Staudt comes to us with considerable experience on the tech side of The Associated Press (the AP), one of the oldest, largest and most respected news agencies in the world. Her strengths as a journalist could not be more appropriate than they are now, as journalism generally and The Hudson Independent in particular embrace technology as a means of spreading the news in the most dynamic and timely ways possible.

Staudt joined the AP after earning her Master’s in Journalism and Public Affairs at The American University School of Communication. She has a Bachelor’s degree from Wake Forest University and is a certified Project Management Professional.

At AP, she worked as a technical project manager, technical program manager and digital product manager, specializing in digital news distribution, internet products and business analytics. “I got to work with incredibly talented and hard-working colleagues across technology, editorial and revenue departments, from whom I learned an enormous amount,” she says.

She and her husband, Brian Staudt, first moved from Manhattan to Irvington in 2014 and from there to their current home in Tarrytown in 2017, which is when she decided to focus on her family, including three children, and her new community.

She is already deeply involved in the community as a member of the executive board of the Horsemen PTA (Public Schools of the Tarrytowns), and as a prose copy editor for a local literary magazine, The Westchester Review. She has a been a contributing writer at The Indy since last March.

“I’m approaching this position with news-writing and multimedia story-telling, management and technology experience,” she says. “I have a strong understanding of the news business.”

Share the News!
Advertisement
Andrea Martone - Westchester and Rivertowns Real Estate - Houlihan Lawrence agent
The Indy Welcomes Brianna Staudt As Its New Editor

The Indy Welcomes Brianna Staudt As Its New Editor

September 18, 2021
By Barrett Seaman-- The Hudson Independent is pleased to welcome Tarrytown resident Brianna Staudt as its new managing editor. She...
Read More
Sixteen Local Students Named 2022 National Merit Semifinalists

Sixteen Local Students Named 2022 National Merit Semifinalists

September 17, 2021
By Brianna Staudt — Dobbs Ferry, Irvington, Tarrytown and Sleepy Hollow combined to double their number of National Merit Scholarship...
Read More
Record Number of Dates Planned for The Great Jack O’Lantern Blaze

Record Number of Dates Planned for The Great Jack O’Lantern Blaze

September 17, 2021
By Rick Pezzullo — The Great Jack O’Lantern Blaze kicks off the first of a record 59 nights today at...
Read More
COVID Again Triggers Cancellations, Including Tarrytown Halloween Parade

COVID Again Triggers Cancellations, Including Tarrytown Halloween Parade

September 15, 2021
By Robert Kimmel — For the second consecutive year, the COVID-19 pandemic has taken its toll on local Halloween activities....
Read More
Clover Heating & Cooling Celebrates 35th Anniversary by Giving Back

Clover Heating & Cooling Celebrates 35th Anniversary by Giving Back

September 15, 2021
By Rick Pezzullo---  Clover Heating & Cooling celebrates its 35th anniversary this October and will dedicate the next year to...
Read More
Rivertowns Volunteers Help Resettle Afghan Refugees

Rivertowns Volunteers Help Resettle Afghan Refugees

September 13, 2021
By Barrett Seaman— Dobbs Ferry resident Niall Cain, an architect by profession, helped load up a church van with furniture...
Read More
Irvington Pounds Peekskill, 34-14, in Season Opener

Irvington Pounds Peekskill, 34-14, in Season Opener

September 12, 2021
By Tom Pedulla--- Minutes before Irvington’s Tommy Flanagan led the charge onto Meszaros Field bearing an American flag, minutes before...
Read More
Remembering 9/11: ‘We Were One’

Remembering 9/11: ‘We Were One’

September 11, 2021
By Kira Ratan and Barrett Seaman— Like other Americans in towns and villages all across the country, citizens of the...
Read More
Dobbs Ferry Confident in Being a Top Contender

Dobbs Ferry Confident in Being a Top Contender

September 9, 2021
By Tom Pedulla-- Dobbs Ferry looks to be primed for a big season. As in Jose Regalado big. Regalado, at...
Read More
Sleepy Hollow Players Optimistic Starting Season

Sleepy Hollow Players Optimistic Starting Season

September 8, 2021
By Tom Pedulla-- Another rebuilding year? That is the last thing Sleepy Hollow wants to hear, even if it is...
Read More
3 recommended
print iconPrint
0 notes
25 views
bookmark icon


Comments

The Hudy Indy welcomes comments. All comments are held for moderation and may take a day or two to publish.

Write a comment...

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *