Advertisement
Donate to The Hud Indy
Community News

The Importance of Reporting “Close to the Ground”

• Bookmarks: 32

January 10, 2023

By Barrett Seaman–

News stories about Long Island Congressman George Santos’ bogus claims about his background, education and employment continue to make national headlines. Noted in the many stories about Santos is the “local” Long Island paper, the North Shore Leader, that had the goods on Santos months before the national media discovered it.

The Leader’s “scoop” on the Santos story is not the only example of local journalism producing stories of national importance. In recent years, the Wasau Pilot & Review shed light on the local Wisconsin governments’ inability to resolve a contaminated wastewater issue. In New York City, an upstart nonprofit news web site, The City, uncovered the sorry saga of a woman suffering from epilepsy who died in solitary confinement at Riker’s Island. Both stories eventually found their way into the national media.

Advertisement
  • Donate to The Hud Indy - Matching Grant
  • Shop Local - Rivertowns Chamber ad

Not every local news outlet can count on exposing major malfeasance or mismanagement to justify its existence, but their existence does require their proximity to the communities they cover, which in turn increases their opportunities to land important stories. Asked by WNYC radio to explain how The Leader broke the Santos story, its publisher, Grant Lally, replied, “We’re close to the ground. We heard stories about him from local people again and again.”

I feel an affinity for the North Shore Leader because when I was growing up in that part of Long Island, it was then the Locust Valley Leader. A woman named Edith Wyckoff was the publisher, editor and chief bottlewasher, but the weekly paper had most of what residents wanted from their local: weddings, funerals, charity luncheons and a column called “Pipelines” that promised mildly gossipy tidbits Edith had picked up around town.

Now I feel a new affinity for the Leader, as it is in many ways a kindred spirit with The Hudson Independent. We too are “close to the ground,” covering local governments, local schools and local businesses. We too rely mostly on freelance contributors for our reporting and on local businesses for our advertising. As of late last year when we became a registered not-for-profit, we now count on contributions from readers like you for financial support.

Recently, we announced that an anonymous donor agreed to match, dollar-for-dollar, contributions from the public up to $10,000. We are well on our way to meeting that challenge, but with a deadline of January 31st looming, we are feeling a sense of urgency. To those who have already made a tax-deductible donation, we thank you. For those who have not, we ask that you give it renewed consideration.

You can donate to The Hudson Independent by clicking the button below:



Read or leave a comment on this story...

Imamura Nominated to Fill Shimsky’s Legislature Seat

Imamura Nominated to Fill Shimsky’s Legislature Seat

January 11, 2023
By Barrett Seaman— District leaders and Democratic party activists gathered Tuesday evening in Hastings’ James Harmon Community Center, where they...
Read More
The Importance of Reporting “Close to the Ground”

The Importance of Reporting “Close to the Ground”

January 10, 2023
By Barrett Seaman-- News stories about Long Island Congressman George Santos’ bogus claims about his background, education and employment continue...
Read More
Schumer Secures $2.8 Million for RiverWalk Connection to the Bridge and Route 9

Schumer Secures $2.8 Million for RiverWalk Connection to the Bridge and Route 9

January 10, 2023
By Barrett Seaman— The fruit of the federal government’s $1.7 trillion Omnibus Spending package, signed into law at year’s end,...
Read More
Irvington Board Honors Abinanti and Brennan

Irvington Board Honors Abinanti and Brennan

January 9, 2023
With the new year comes change and with it the chance to honor those moving on from active rolls in...
Read More
FOR WHOM THE BRIDGE GETS LIT

FOR WHOM THE BRIDGE GETS LIT

January 5, 2023
By Barrett Seaman— Most rivertown residents are aware that on certain holidays (e.g. Christmas, Fourth of July), the New York...
Read More
Tarrytown Board Passes Zoning Restrictions for Retail Cannabis Dispensaries

Tarrytown Board Passes Zoning Restrictions for Retail Cannabis Dispensaries

January 4, 2023
By Rick Pezzullo--- The Tarrytown Board of Trustees Tuesday approved zoning amendments regarding the regulation of cannabis retail dispensaries. The...
Read More
Tarrytown Trustees Continue Public Hearing On Controversial Accessory Dwelling Unit Zoning

Tarrytown Trustees Continue Public Hearing On Controversial Accessory Dwelling Unit Zoning

January 4, 2023
By Robert Kimmel – Opponents present at the January 3rd Tarrytown Board of Trustees meeting dominated the public comments section...
Read More
Tarrytown Board of Trustees Seek Answers from Fire Officials

Tarrytown Board of Trustees Seek Answers from Fire Officials

January 3, 2023
By Rick Pezzullo--- The Tarrytown Board of Trustees have eyebrows raised after recent attempts to meet with Fire Department officials...
Read More
With Trustee Vote Approaching, Indy Survey Shows Tarrytown Residents Split on Accessory Dwelling Units

With Trustee Vote Approaching, Indy Survey Shows Tarrytown Residents Split on Accessory Dwelling Units

January 3, 2023
The Public Hearing on whether Tarrytown will allow homeowners to convert space in their property into so-called Accessory Dwelling Units...
Read More
Greenburgh Wins State Approval To Tax New Condos/Co-ops At Higher Single Family Rates

Greenburgh Wins State Approval To Tax New Condos/Co-ops At Higher Single Family Rates

December 31, 2022
By Barrett Seaman— One of the many and varied bills signed into law by Governor Kathy Hochul in the final...
Read More
32 recommended
print iconPrint
0 notes
47 views
bookmark icon