The Hudson Independent, Warner Library Community Conversation Explores Concepts of Democratic Government

by Robert Kimmel –

Democracy’s status as this country’s system of governing received a compelling analysis recently during a “Community Conversation” presented by The Hudson Independent and Warner Library in Tarrytown.

“Democracy is a big, sprawling topic that has been hanging around for 2,600 years,” Barrett Seaman noted in his opening remarks as the moderator of a scholarly panel that discussed a range of topics related to the way democracy functions in the United States.

Speaking before an enthusiastic audience that packed a room at the library last month, Seaman, Chairman of this newspaper’s Editorial Board, explained that, “Democracy roughly translates from the Greek, as “the strength of the common people,” and that our form of representative democracy is “what we call a Republic.”

A micro-grant to Warner Library from Humanities, New York made the event possible. That organization’s mission is “to strengthen civil society and the bonds of community, using the humanities to foster engaged inquiry and dialogue around social and cultural concerns.”

In discussing “who votes and who doesn’t,” voter registration was the focus of panelist Richard Rose, who is the Tarrytown Historian, a past President of the Historical Society serving Sleepy Hollow and Tarrytown, and a teacher in high school and college for more than 45 years.

“Voter registration is raising the eyebrows of many people these days and becoming a more controversial issue,” Rose said.

“It has been a screening process, for a very long time,” he added. Rose stated that in the early days of the nation there were many qualifications required before a person could vote, and “If you were not a property owner, your ability to vote was not present. It was a very limited democracy.”

Rose observed how the vote was only later opened to women and how poll tax and literacy requirements had made it difficult for African Americans to participate, such as requiring photos for proof of identity, and restrictive timing for registering. Every state can pursue its own qualifications for a voter, “and they do vary,” he said. “Voter registration continues to be a problem in our country and keeps us from becoming a complete democracy, but there is some movement forward.”

Later in a Q&A session, Rose again called for loosening of registration limitations, such as having it coincide with the balloting “taking place on the same day as voting.” Upon questioning from an audience member as to whether his recommendations would allow non-citizens to vote, he refuted that intention.

The political nominating process was the topic discussed by panelist Richard Hoffman who has taught American History, Government and Economics at Dobbs Ferry High School for 27 years. “Three out of four eligible voters did not participate in the nominating process for president in 2016,” Hoffman related.

“What is notable about this number is that it is the second highest level of participation since such measurements began,” he continued. As possible reasons for that low turnout, Hoffman said many people either are not familiar with the nominating process or don’t identify as members of the major parties, or believe the process is rigged. To participate, voters should know how it works, he asserted. Each state chooses its process, and often it is complicated.

Hoffman explained that there will be an estimated 113 different nominating events taking place between February and June of next year.

Speaking about how democracies across the globe began, and sometimes expired, Matthew Ives said some Americans voters apparently have become frustrated about the way U.S. elections are conducted. Ives has been teaching European and World History at the Masters School for 22 years.

In describing what has happened and is happening in some countries, Ives said that facing emergencies many voters seem to turn to authoritarian governments.

Panelist Christopher Loomis, who teaches U.S. and World History to upper school students at Hackley, spoke about the impact technology has on democracy. Both radio and TV, when they emerged, long before the Internet, seem to have influenced the political landscape and the democratic system, he explained.

Loomis noted that with the Internet, “We get more information a lot faster.” The question then, he stated, is how can we use that information for creating a more substantive and inclusive discourse on government that students and the public need? “We’ve seen the rise of extremism,” Loomis stated.

However, he said that he sees “the media as the glue that holds us together,” and that social media serves as a means of exchanging ideas.

Speaking about the importance of the relationship between democracy and education, Jessica Hunsberger stressed the importance of teaching students about the ideas and processes that constitute democracy. Hunsberger has taught social studies for 24 years and has chaired the department at Sleepy Hollow High School for 20 of those years.

How to participate in democracy and comply with it are important factors for students to understand, she said. And Hunsberger pointed out the importance of having students ask questions about the topic. Her concern, she said, is that students develop a solid understanding of democratic practices.

A senior at Sleepy Hollow High School, Isabella Calix was the seventh panelist to speak. She is an active member of Rho Kappa, the National Social Studies Honor Society, and according to Hunsberger, an “outstanding member of the AP Government and Politics class.”

Calix pointed out the importance of students being taught about the political processes that comprise democracy.

A lively question and answer period, with audience comments, followed the panelists’ presentations. Subjects from the audience included one about the usefulness of the electoral college, which Hoffman maintained is not “quite working the way it was intended to.”

Members of the audience described the event as a useful, compelling and educational experience. (Watch the Entire Community Conversation event here…)