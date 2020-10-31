The Horror! The Horror!: The Great Pumpkin Massacre (by Squirrels!)

October 31, 2020

By Barrett Seaman–

Virginia Kuppek of Tarrytown put out three tastefully carved pumpkins on her doorstep at the beginning of October. By Halloween eve, an erstwhile excellent trio of artistically carved examples of faux horror had become a blood-curdling scene of real carnage: eyes gouged out, gaping holes in each pumpkin’s head, their plump orange faces ripped away as they might be in a Grade B movie.

In Irvington, journalist Keach Hagey and her family put out two full-sized pumpkins; they were “annihilated” in just a few days. “It happened to our friends: within 15 minutes of putting their jack-o-lantern out one morning, it was unrecognizably defaced.”

It’s been happening all over the rivertowns this fall—indeed throughout the northeast, if not the nation. Brazen, seemingly crazed squirrels have been marauding through neighborhoods, gnawing away at the seasonal artwork many families render with plump pumpkins in the days and weeks leading up to Halloween. By All Hallows Eve itself, an undamaged pumpkin was a rare sight.

But why?

Squirrels, whose best-known food staple is the acorn, have nonetheless always had a taste for pumpkins (also tomatoes among a broad diet of plants). This year, or so it seems, squirrels have developed a particularly keen taste for curcubita pepo, the scientific name for a pumpkin, a cousin of squashes and zucchinis.

One hint might be in the fact that people don’t usually carve scary faces out of squash and zucchini, but they do with pumpkins—and by doing so, they create easy access to the insides, where the remaining luscious pulp and chewy seeds can be found.

And it seems that in this pandemic season, perhaps because they have more time on their hands, or perhaps because they see pumpkin-buying, like voting, as something they just wanted to get done while they could, people bought early.

Let’s not let squirrels off the hook, though. Anecdotally, there are a lot more of them this year. “Last year saw a significant red oak acorn crop across the eastern deciduous forest,” explains Michael Steele, a squirrel expert at Wilkes University in Pennsylvania. “I have been monitoring acorn crops at 135 oak trees across three study areas for the past 20 years,” said Steele, “and this past year was probably one of the three highest crops in this 20-year period. As a result, squirrels reproduced in both the fall and again in the winter (their normal time of breeding).”

So there are more squirrels. But then this year, the oak trees were less prolific, leaving more squirrels looking for fewer favored acorns. Virginia Kuppek noticed that the big oak across the street from her house didn’t do so well producing acorns this year.

What else is there to eat? How about those big, juicy pumpkins—what with those carved-out holes offering easy access to the best part?

It must be just too good to pass up. Squirrels are generally wary of humans, but one Irvington homeowner said she practically had to rip a squirrel out of her pumpkin to make it stop eating. As the accompanying photos clearly show, Tarrytown’s Virginia Kuppek caught her pumpkin-eaters in flagrante on camera.