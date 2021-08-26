The Historical Society of Sleepy Hollow & Tarrytown to Honor JoAnne Murray

August 26, 2021

By Robert Kimmel–

Community advocate and tireless volunteer, JoAnne Murray will be the recipient of the 2021 Preservation Award from the Historical Society Serving Sleepy Hollow & Tarrytown at its annual Wine Tasting and Preservation Award event on Friday, September 17 at the Odell House at One Grove Street in Tarrytown.

“JoAnne is someone who gives of herself in the service of others,” said Historical Society President Michael Handis. “She is very generous with her time helping non-profits. And she was instrumental in the years she served on the Historical Society’s Board in raising funds to help restore the Jacob Odell House.”

“As the chair of the Restoration Committee, JoAnne was able to get several projects done on the house which included painting the house and restoring the shutters,” Handis explained. “JoAnne encouraged our executive director to apply for a grant which resulted in solar panels being installed, thereby making the Historical Society environmentally friendly. The Historical Society is very pleased to honor her with our 2021 Preservation Award.”

The co-chair of the Society’s Preservation Award Committee and Trustee, Richard Rowe, defined Murray as a “model community advocate. JoAnne has worked not only to better our villages’ future, but to preserve and honor their past,” Rowe said. “Tarrytown and Sleepy Hollow are better places to live because of JoAnne Murray’s contributions, and we are honored to award her.”

“JoAnne’s heart is in everything she does, from orchestrating food donations for people in need, to helping safeguard the Historical Society’s building and collections, to dressing up like a duck,” commented Lisa Kosan, a Vice President of the Society and co-chair of its Preservation Award Committee. “She understands the value of community and the need for people to work together to not only preserve tradition but plan for the future.”

The reference to “dressing up like a duck” refers to Murray’s work in having the Rotary Club of the Tarrytowns organize and conduct its annual Duck Derby races in Patriots Park for the past 14 years. During each year’s event she dons a large duck costume, along with her fellow Rotarian and Derby arranger Mimi Godwin, and roams the park greeting visitors throughout the day.

While active in many community groups and professional insurance organizations, Murray is president of the Allan M. Block Insurance Agency in Tarrytown. She has been with the agency for more than 35 years and has received awards for her expertise in the insurance trade, including being named Agent of the Year by the Travelers Insurance Company.

The numerous civic groups with which Murray has been involved, often as an officer, include the Rotary Club, Sleepy Hollow Tarrytown Chamber of Commerce, Irvington Chamber of Commerce, Kendal-on-Hudson’s board, and the RSHM Life Center’s board. She has also been an advisor to the Tarrytown Music Hall and a committee member of the Multiple Sclerosis Swim Across the Hudson.

Of her years serving on the Historical Society Board, 2011 to 2015, Murray said, “I found that I was the receiver rather than the giver. I was very excited to learn that I was being honored with the Society’s Preservation Award. I’ve always believed that it’s critical to have a local Historical Society to preserve and protect our history, and my time on the board revealed the sacrifices and work so many volunteers put into our local Historical Society. Their hours of volunteer work play an important role in protecting and preserving historical records as well as interpreting the past to the public.”

“People can research their home’s history or a neighborhood history through the Historical Society, and businesses can research the history of their office buildings and surroundings,” she explained and then added, “I was very excited to learn about the history of my office buildings on South Broadway.”

“I acquired a deep respect for the board and volunteers who work tirelessly to bring our history to us in the form of historic walks through the cemetery and fun walks during the Halloween season,” Murray said. “I watched them work with the Village Boards to protect historic homes and work to make sure that the Comprehensive Plan included protecting our history. There is so much on the shoulders of so few. I encourage you all to reach out and offer your services as a volunteer.”

Her deep appreciation of history is evident: “History helps us understand change. For many of us, as we age, we hold onto the past, we fight change and yet, if you think about the history of our communities alone, it’s change that makes us who we are today,” Murray said.

“I love being a part of both Tarrytown and Sleepy Hollow and have been lucky to serve on the boards of so many organizations over the years,” Murray stated. “I’ve always felt it’s important to give back to your community. Fortunately, with a very supportive husband and a great office staff, I am able to balance work, family and volunteering.”

The award event for Murray, from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. on September 17, will include the Historical Society’s Annual Wine Tasting, “courtesy of Grape Expectations, and a selection of hors d’oeuvres from local chefs,” according to the Society. To learn more about the honorary event, please visit the Society’s website: https://www.thehistoricalsociety.net.

