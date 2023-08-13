August 13, 2023
THE GREENING: The second installment of a color trilogy
The Greening
August 13, 2023
THE GREENING: The second installment of a color trilogy By Krista Madsen– I played with shades of blue in my water trilogy, now...
Wanted–Dead: The Dreaded Spotted Lanternfly
August 12, 2023
By Jeff Wilson-- CJ Reilly and a cadre of "arborists in training" were on a mission. Reilly, Director of...
Winning $400K Lottery Ticket Sold in Tarrytown
August 10, 2023
By Rick Pezzullo--- It wasn't the $1.5 billion jackpot, but one lucky winner in the area is taking home a...
State-sponsored Bike Tour Makes Dobbs Ferry One of its Stops
August 8, 2023
Throughout Friday, they came from out of the north, in packs of 20 or more, in smaller clutches and alone....
Bridging the US/Ukraine Gap, One Shoebox at a Time
August 6, 2023
By Aurora Rose Horn-- Meet Shaye Kirman, a 17-year-old rising high school senior from New York City who has found...
Fibonacci Φ
August 5, 2023
FIBONACCI Φ: A Starry, Scarry Midlife Crisis Story By Krista Madsen– THE MATH When I decided two years ago at the age...
State Grant Allows Historic African-American Church to Further Its Mission
August 2, 2023
By Jude Firpo-Cappiello-- The Shiloh Baptist Church, located on North Washington Street in Tarrytown, recently received a $12,000 grant through...
Arcadia: What Is It? How Does It Work?
August 2, 2023
By Dean Gallea, TEAC Energy Committee-- You might receive an email from Con Ed with a solicitation from a "partner"...
Issues Surface Over Apartment Plan Near Tarrytown Train Station
July 31, 2023
By Rick Pezzullo--- A multi-family rental project proposed at 29 South Depot Plaza in Tarrytown has some obstacles to overcome....
