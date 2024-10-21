Support our Sponsors
Irvington News

The Friends of the Irvington Library October Book Sale is Almost Here! 

• Bookmarks: 4

October 21, 2024

Opening hours are:

Thursday, October 24 from 10 am – 8 pm

Friday, October 25 from 10 am – 5 pm

Saturday, October 26 from 10 am – 2 pm

Before the sale opens to the public, on Wednesday evening, October 23, from 5:30-7:30pm, the Friends’ will host a member-only (no book dealer) preview of the October book sale at the Irvington Public Library where members can shop early and socialize with friends and neighbors. We would love for you to join us to browse and buy from the broad selection of adult and kids’ fiction and non-fiction, art books, cookbooks, etc.  You can join the Friends of the Library or renew your membership online here or at the event.

And while we are so grateful for your financial support, the book sale can’t happen without volunteers to help prepare, work at, and break down the sale! Please consider working for a couple of hours: Sign up here.

As a reminder, the money raised by the Friends at the book sale and at other events, and through memberships/donations pays for ALL public programs at the Irvington library. These include babies’ music and movement classes, kids’ chess programs, adult board game nights, knitting groups, senior movies, yoga, and any materials needed for the incredibly popular children’s summer reading program. Also thanks to the Friends’ fundraising and your support, any library card holder can check out museum passes for some of the best museums in the world, including The Guggenheim, Stepping Stones Museum for Children, Storm King Art Center, The Intrepid, The National 9/11 Memorial & Museum, etc. (full list here)

Thank you for your continuing support of the library and its programming. Come to the library and buy (or check out) some books!

Read or leave a comment on this story...

