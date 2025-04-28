April 28, 2025
Dows Lane School Students Shine in Math Competition
April 28, 2025
Dows Lane Elementary School third graders recently demonstrated their math skills during the First in Math Virtual Regional Tournament. Competing...Read More
The Elephant in the Room
April 28, 2025
SCAPEGOAT 2: The elephant in the room By Krista Madsen Since I outed the scapegoats (the animals and others blamed for our human foibles),...Read More
Sleepy Hollow Man Sentenced to Prison for Attack on Ex-Girlfriend
April 25, 2025
By Rick Pezzullo--- A 40-year-old Sleepy Hollow man was sentenced Friday to 20 years to life in state prison for...Read More
Irvington Celebrates Its Long-Lived Local Newspaper, The Gazette
April 25, 2025
By Barrett Seaman-- Once upon a time, villages in the rivertowns had their own newspapers. Shortly after the turn of...Read More
Jenkins Declares State of the County is ‘Anchored in Who We Are’
April 25, 2025
By Rick Pezzullo--- Westchester County Executive Ken Jenkins delivered his first State of the County address Wednesday night, declaring “We’re...Read More
SLEEPY HOLLOW RESIDENT WORKS TO ADDRESS GLOBAL HEALTH INEQUITY
April 24, 2025
By Maria Ann Roglieri-- At a time when the U.S. government is turning inward and pulling funding for critical health...Read More
Byrds’ Legend Roger McGuinn Lands at Music Hall on May 9
April 24, 2025
By W.B. King-- Long before he was flying “Eight Miles High” as the frontman for The Byrds, Roger McGuinn called...Read More
Fundraising Effort Underway for Ardsley Woman with Cerebral Palsy
April 24, 2025
By Rick Pezzullo--- A 55-year-old Ardsley woman with cerebral palsy has partnered with a non-profit organization to raise funds to...Read More
SCAPEGOAT
April 21, 2025
SCAPEGOAT: Or dog, owl, alligator, chipmunk By Krista Madsen Sure, the dog ate your homework, that’s a perfectly legit excuse, but did...Read More
Four Democrats (And Counting) Step Up To Challenge Lawler For CD-17 Seat
April 18, 2025
By Barrett Seaman-- New York’s 17th District Republican Representative Mike Lawyer, now in his second term, is seen as a...Read More
