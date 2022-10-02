Advertisement
  • The Legend - Cirque Performance
  • The Schindler Cleaning Companies - Shrinkwrap
Environmental News

The “Eco Fair” Beats The Foul Weather Predictions

Crowds turned out at Tarrytown's Eco Fair despite the weather
October 2, 2022

By Barrett Seaman–

A lot of events were planned in the rivertowns for the first weekend in October, so the dismal weather forecast triggered by Hurricane Ian was not welcome news. Irvington High School canceled its homecoming parade. Folks in Dobbs Ferry fretted that there was no rain date for Ferry Festa, the annual street fair that would close Main and Cedar Streets to vehicular traffic. Many wondered whether the Eco Fair scheduled to accompany the regular Saturday morning farmers market in Tarrytown would have to be canceled.

The worst forecasts did not materialize, however. Gray skies and afternoon drizzle were not enough to stop Ferry Festa, and most of the environmental groups scheduled to set up shop in Patriots Park did so. The one concession to the weather was Mark Morganelli’s decision to move the planned outdoor jazz concert, dedicated to Hispanic Heritage Month, from Patriots Park to his club on Dixon Lane. There, followers were rewarded with free Spanish and Argentine wine while listening to Brazilian music played by trumpeter Morganelli, accordion player Eddie Monteiro and Nanny Assis on drums

Advertisement
  • Armonk Outdoor Art Show - Fall 2022
  • Ballet Hispanico at Tarrytown Music Hall

The 16 environmental groups participating in the Eco Fair were able to bolster their audience of eco-devotees with farmers market patrons. Among the attendees were Tarrytown Mayor Karen Brown and State Senate Majority Leader Andrea Stewart Cousins.

There were established groups like Sustainable Westchester and Citizens Climate Lobby alongside more narrowly focused groups like the Rewilding School, the Refillery and the Hackley School’s program to protect the Tarrytown Lakes. At the end of the day, the Tarrytown Tree Commission had given away almost 200 White Spruce and Balsam Fir trees.

Organizers deemed the fair a “great success in spite of the poor weather predictions,” said TEAC co-chairman Dean Gallea. Added Rachel Tieger, the other TEAC co-chair, “When they were not busy, exhibitors visited each other’s booths with a sense of collaboration and shared adventure.  Attendees were delighted by the expansive variety of offerings and the wealth of information available.”

A sampling of participating groups:

TEAC, the Tarrytown Environmental Advisory Council, organized the fair. A volunteer, citizen-led committee operating under the auspices of village government, TEAC “researches, reports and makes recommendations on land use, ecological integrity, environmental consequences, quality of life and public health and safety.”

Citizens’ Climate Lobby declares itself “laser focused” on carbon pricing legislation pending in Congress.

 

The Federated Conservationists of Westchester County (FCWC) invited visitors to rank their environmental concerns. (Climate change was leading over ten other choices, with water quality running second.

Sustainable Westchester is nonprofit consortium whose goal is to “create healthy, resilient, sustainable communities.”

The Refillery is a “zero-waste” store that promotes sustainability through “pop-ups” like their table at Tarrytown’s Eco Fair.

The Rewilding School works to strengthen ties between people and the natural world through a variety of educational programs.

Bike Tarrytown has long promoted bike and pedestrian lanes on Broadway and Route 119 to increase safety and decrease fossil fuel pollution.

Hudson Compost encourages separate food scrap recycling.

Hackley Lake Keepers is comprised of students and faculty from the Hackley School, situated on a hilltop not far from the Tarrytown lakes. They have organized clean-ups of the shores and the trails that run along them.

Jazz-loving environmentalists retreated to the Jazz Forum after the fair

“We had been asked a day or two before the event if we would cancel due to the rain forecast,” said TEAC’s Tieger. “But it felt counterintuitive to cancel an “Eco Fair” due to poor weather. We thought that dedicated environmentalists would attend regardless of the weather – and we were right!”

Read or leave a comment on this story...

The “Eco Fair” Beats The Foul Weather Predictions

The “Eco Fair” Beats The Foul Weather Predictions

October 2, 2022
By Barrett Seaman-- A lot of events were planned in the rivertowns for the first weekend in October, so the...
Read More
Tarrytown Snubs Plans for Residential Units in Commercial Zone

Tarrytown Snubs Plans for Residential Units in Commercial Zone

September 30, 2022
By Rick Pezzullo---  The Tarrytown Board of Trustees recently said thanks, but no thanks to an applicant seeking to construct...
Read More
Art Comes Alive At The New David Rockefeller Center

Art Comes Alive At The New David Rockefeller Center

September 30, 2022
By Barrett Seaman— Like the elegant structure on the grounds of the Palace at Versaille that was its modeled, the...
Read More
New Coach Whips Horsemen Soccer Into Winning Shape

New Coach Whips Horsemen Soccer Into Winning Shape

September 29, 2022
By Tom Pedulla-- Hope has arrived for a Sleepy Hollow boys’ varsity soccer program that has struggled mightily in recent...
Read More
Business Council, Blaze Turn to Headless Horseman to Attract Workers

Business Council, Blaze Turn to Headless Horseman to Attract Workers

September 27, 2022
By Rick Pezzullo — The Business Council of Westchester and Historic Hudson Valley are teaming up to try to fill...
Read More
Maloney and Biaggi Hold Party Unity Rally in Tarrytown

Maloney and Biaggi Hold Party Unity Rally in Tarrytown

September 27, 2022
By Barrett Seaman— It was a gathering of Westchester’s Democratic faithful in Tarrytown’s Pierson Park on Tuesday, September 27th —...
Read More
Tarrytown Art In The Open

Tarrytown Art In The Open

September 26, 2022
By Barrett Seaman— If you’re walking down Tarrytown’s Main Street past the Music Hall, you can’t miss it. What was...
Read More
FASTEN YOUR SEATBELTS: HALLOWEEN IS ABOUT TO HIT THE RIVERTOWNS

FASTEN YOUR SEATBELTS: HALLOWEEN IS ABOUT TO HIT THE RIVERTOWNS

September 23, 2022
By Barrett Seaman— In most other American communities, October 31st is a one-off event focused on trick-or-treating for the kids...
Read More
Irvington Seniors Win National Merit Recognition

Irvington Seniors Win National Merit Recognition

September 23, 2022
Three Irvington High School seniors, Ryan Liu, James Oley and Seungchan Yun, have been named National Merit Scholarship semifinalists for...
Read More
Family YMCA of Tarrytown Chooses New Site for Daycare Program

Family YMCA of Tarrytown Chooses New Site for Daycare Program

September 22, 2022
By Rick Pezzullo--- The public will get a chance next week to weigh-in on plans for the Family YMCA of...
Read More
print iconPrint
0 notes
0 views
bookmark icon