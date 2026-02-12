The DOJ’s Real Role In America

By Rick Pezzullo--- A “Final Walk Out” ceremony was held this week for Sleepy Hollow Police Sergeant James Warren, who...Read More
February 12, 2026
Watching the performance of U.S. Attorney General, Pam Bondi, before the House Oversight Committee, (Feb 11, 2026) I was struck by how much she inadvertently revealed. When asked about the lack of investigation into co-conspirators named in the Epstein files, Pam Bondi responded with a seemingly laughable deflection about the valuation of the stock market. Her response was actually a window into the priorities of the Department of Justice. The Trump DOJ will continue to shield the rich and powerful, so that they can become more rich and powerful. Full Stop. It will not protect the health and welfare of our communities, or deliver equal protection under the law. Thank you, Pam Bondi, for clarifying the DOJ’s role in Trump’s America.
Sheryl Goldberg
Croton-on-Hudson
tarry Takes The Rivertowns Literally
February 12, 2026
By Barrett Seaman— In a shrinking universe of high-end literary magazines, a colorful little gem has emerged right here in...
Ardsley Curling Club Phenom Danny Casper Goes For Olympic Gold
February 11, 2026
By Ed Klajman— Fighting back tears as he met with the media Tuesday in Cortina D'Ampezzo, Italy, site of the...
Dobbs Ferry’s Ficarrotta Now All-Time Section 1 Scoring Champ
February 7, 2026
By Tom Pedulla-- Dobbs Ferry's Anthony Ficarrotta powered past several defenders and drove for a lay-in late in the fourth...
Masters Boys B-Ball Winning “Together”
February 6, 2026
By Tom Pedulla-- The Masters School is building something special in boys' basketball under head coach Joey Kuhl. The...
Hudson River Plunges for Charity Scheduled Saturday
February 6, 2026
By Rick Pezzullo--- Despite the frigid temperatures forecast for the weekend, two charity plunges into the Hudson River to benefit...
IrvingtonSummer Camp Employment Opportunities
February 6, 2026
Day Camp Staff The following opportunities are available: Specialist- minimum age: 22 House Director- minimum age: 21 Counselor- minimum age:...
ANNOUNCING VOLUNTEER OPPORTUNITIES ON VILLAGE BOARDS, COMMISSIONS, AND COMMITTEES
February 5, 2026
Irvington has a long-standing tradition of volunteerism and civic engagement. The Village of Irvington Mayor and Board of Trustees invites...
Puberty in Hiding
February 1, 2026
PUBERTY IN HIDING: When normal things happen under extraordinary circumstances By Krista Madsen Of all the news you can punch a wall...
Irvington High Senior Receives National Writing Nomination
January 29, 2026
By Rick Pezzullo--- Irvington High School senior Josh Greenbarg has earned national recognition for his writing, receiving a Scholastic Gold...
