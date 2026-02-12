The DOJ’s Real Role In America

February 12, 2026

Watching the performance of U.S. Attorney General, Pam Bondi, before the House Oversight Committee, (Feb 11, 2026) I was struck by how much she inadvertently revealed. When asked about the lack of investigation into co-conspirators named in the Epstein files, Pam Bondi responded with a seemingly laughable deflection about the valuation of the stock market. Her response was actually a window into the priorities of the Department of Justice. The Trump DOJ will continue to shield the rich and powerful, so that they can become more rich and powerful. Full Stop. It will not protect the health and welfare of our communities, or deliver equal protection under the law. Thank you, Pam Bondi, for clarifying the DOJ’s role in Trump’s America.

Sheryl Goldberg

Croton-on-Hudson