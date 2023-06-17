June 17, 2023
Kids’ Club Donors Supply Bedding For SHHS Students Headed for College in the Fall
June 17, 2023
They are ready for college—academically, but some graduating Sleepy Hollow High School seniors from low-income families with limited resources may...Read More
Tarrytown Tackles Modern Dance Steps to Celebrate Juneteenth
June 17, 2023
By Barrett Seaman— The thundershowers held off just long enough for at least a few “students” in Pierson Park to...Read More
The (Dead) Skin Project
June 17, 2023
THE (DEAD) SKIN PROJECT: When you become a word and your author orphans you By Krista Madsen– I love tattoos because of...Read More
Sleepy Hollow Man Indicted for 1997 Death of His Ex-Wife
June 15, 2023
By Rick Pezzullo--- A Sleepy Hollow man has been indicted for the 1997 beating and strangulation death of his ex-wife....Read More
Hackley School Class of 2023 Celebrates Graduation
June 15, 2023
By Rick Pezzullo--- Hackley School held its graduation ceremonies June 10 at its Tarrytown campus where 103 students received their...Read More
How Best to Spend $4.5 Million?
June 15, 2023
For the next six months, the Village of Sleepy Hollow will be soliciting public views on how best to spend...Read More
Environmental Groups Urge Passage of Bill to Prevent Radioactive Waste Dumping
June 15, 2023
By Rick Pezzullo-- Environmental groups are urging the state Assembly to join its Senate colleagues in passing legislation that would...Read More
Garden Club Honors Keeper of the Irvington Woods
June 14, 2023
Ever since CJ Reilly III started work two years ago as groundskeeper for the Irvington Woods Park, the 400-acre preserve...Read More
Tarrytown Rotary’s Derby & Family YMCA’s Healthy Kids Day Judged As Winners
June 13, 2023
By Robert Kimmel-- Under sunny skies and the lure of fun and excitement, the re-scheduled Rotary’s Duck Derby and the...Read More
Shames JCC on Hudson Breaks Ground on a 13,000 Sq. Ft. Expansion
June 13, 2023
By Barrett Seaman— It was just seven years ago that the Shames JCC on Hudson opened an expanded athletic complex,...Read More
