The COVID Vaccine Floodgate Opens, But Then What?

January 12, 2021

By Barrett Seaman–

After weeks of waiting patiently to be told when and where to show up for the COVID-19 vaccine, the citizens of Westchester, as those throughout New York State, were told at week’s beginning that a whole lot more of them than previously indicated were now eligible to get the lifesaving shot. The result was something akin to a virtual Black Friday department store stampede, as the newly permitted cohorts of essential workers, 75-and-older and then on Tuesday 65-and-older folks were told to sign up and go.

But where? And how?

It was immediately apparent that the system wasn’t ready for the onslaught. Those who called the phone number provided by the state (1-833-697-4829) got a voicemail message effectively admitting that they couldn’t handle the traffic. Those who went to the recommended web site to register https://forms.ny.gov/s3/vaccine) could fill it out, but then what?

Friends called friends exchanging rumors. The County Center was taking appointments, but where does one sign up? There’s a place in the Bronx that will vaccinate anyone that comes through the door. Rumor has it they’re setting one up in Van Cortlandt Park.

Of particular concern were the thousands of seniors, many of whom lack the computer skills to navigate the system. Greenburgh Town Supervisor Paul Feiner recognized this and put out a call for a cadre of “COVID Angels” to help technophobes get themselves an appointment—somewhere: https://thehudsonindependent.com/greenburgh-recruiting-covid-angels-to-help-seniors/.

Village officials in the rivertowns felt the storm brewing and looked for ways to utilize their Recreation Departments and Senior Centers to identify those in need of help. Irvington’s Rec Department chief, Joe Archino, used his mother, who is 90 and lives in Portchester, as a test case. He managed to get her assigned at the Rye Beach Pharmacy. As luck would have it, Rye Beach is Archino’s personal pharmacy, so he called. A voice message informed him that a) they don’t have the vaccine yet, b) in order to confirm an appointment, and c) one has to sign up for a digital newsletter even to get appointment. He dialed the direct line to the pharmacist, who confessed that nine of ten calls they were getting was about the vaccine. “We don’t have it. We don’t know when we’re going to get it, or if we’re going to get it.”

Archino eventually got his mother an appointment at the County Center–on March 15th.

The Westchester County Center is indeed one of the five state-run sites Governor Cuomo announced on Tuesday that will be open as of Wednesday, January 13th at 8:00 a.m. It will join, presumably many CVS and Walgreen’s pharmacies (along with the independent one at Rye Beach) as injection sites around the state. “The new vaccine sites across the State will expedite our distribution to get our most vulnerable New Yorkers vaccinated efficiently,” declared Cuomo in a briefing Tuesday. “Our greatest hindrance continues to be federal inaction. We have come too far to be held back in our efforts by the inadequate vaccine supply from the federal government.”

So patience is still the best watchword. Since the state is so far receiving only 300,000 doses each week. It will take many weeks to inoculate the millions who qualify—now—for vaccination. A recent attempt by a 75-year-old managed to get as far as finding an opening at the County Center on April 4 but was unable to confirm a time.

Meanwhile, the virus rages on. In the Yellow cluster zone (that by the original metrics should be a Red Zone) that encompasses Sleepy Hollow and Tarrytown’s inner villages, there were 377 active cases as of Tuesday evening, January 5.