Letters-to-the-Editor & Commentary

The Choice Is Clear

September 29, 2025

Letter to the Editor

One of the parties in the Sleepy Hollow village election calls itself “Unite” and says they are “non-partisan.” This is a strange claim from a group composed entirely of registered Republicans—and one Conservative. Hardly non-partisan. They are, in fact, running away from being Republican. Some say that doesn’t matter at the local level. In our current political climate, it does matter. Just one local example is the opposition, including some of the current “Unite” candidates, to raising the Pride flag last year during Pride month. A simple, inclusive thing to do, but it took citizen protests to get them to relent. This is not unity and does not represent Sleepy Hollow.

Fortunately, there is a choice. The local Democratic candidates for Mayor and Trustee are not only well positioned to lead the village but have Democratic values. One of the things that drew my wife and me to Sleepy Hollow 34 years ago was its diversity. The mural near the lighthouse proclaims “one community, many voices.” This is what Democrats stand for. Marjorie Hsu will make a great Mayor. She is a former Chair of the Planning Board who knows the village and how to move it forward. She is endorsed by Senator Andrea Stewart Cousins, Assemblymember Mary Jane Shimsky and others. For Trustee, Jared Rodriguez is an incumbent who has made impressive contributions to the village thanks to his career in sustainable urban development. He is joined by Jairo Triguero, the manager of a local business and Cory Krall whose background is in education. They are a diverse group from different areas of the village poised to make things better for all residents.

In addition, the “Unite” party presided over years of relatively low taxes by borrowing money. Now the village is faced with mounds of debt and interest on that debt. Despite this, “Unite” says they will lower taxes more. This is completely irresponsible and threatens to bankrupt the village. Marjorie Hsu and the Democrats promise fiscal sanity: keeping taxes as low as possible while working to dig out from under the debt “Unite” has piled on the village.

The choice is clear. For a return to responsible budgeting and inclusive values, vote the Democratic ticket on November 4th.

Bruce Campbell

Chair, Sleepy Hollow Democratic Committee

