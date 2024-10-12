Support our Sponsors
BREAST CARE & SURGERY at St. John's Riverside Hospital
Letters-to-the-Editor & Commentary

The Choice In District 17 Is Clear

• Bookmarks: 2

October 12, 2024

To the Editor,

The campaign for Congressional District 17 has gotten pretty messy and deeply negative, so perhaps we ought to look at what the candidates might actually do if elected.

Democrat Mondaire Jones is a strong supporter of women’s reproductive rights. He backs common sense gun safety legislation. He wishes to give tax breaks to middle and working class voters, and withhold them from the ultra-wealthy and giant corporations. He is working to lower health care costs and supports an increased minimum wage, paid family and medical leave, and affordable child care. He voted to provide funding to law enforcement and veterans services. He supported the bi-partisan border deal that Donald Trump personally derailed, fearing it would remove a campaign issue for him.

Support our Sponsors
  • Sunnyside Federal Savings - Irvington NY
  • GymCats Westchester gymnastics gym
  • Clocktower Players Irvington, New York

Jones supports reasonable efforts to combat climate change, an existential threat to the nation and the world. If you don’t believe that climate change, induced by burning fossil fuels, is real, just ask the folks in North Carolina and Florida. And please contribute to relief efforts in those areas; they desperately need the help. I could go on and on, but you get the idea.

Incumbent Republican Mike Lawler, on the other hand, talks a good game, but when the critical votes come up, he is in lockstep with the ultra-conservative MAGA coalition in the House. He tries to run away from Project 2025, just like his mentor, Donald Trump, but we all know better. Together, they will attempt to ban abortions nationwide. They will fight every attempt to place even the most reasonable limits on firearms. They will reverse all of the efforts made to combat climate change and promote more and more use of fossil fuels. They even want to eliminate the weather bureau to ensure that no one even gets a warning about impending hurricanes or other natural disasters. And, of course, they will renew the Trump tax cuts for billionaires and mega-corporations. And on, and on, and on.

So the choice is clear. We need Mondaire Jones in Congress from CD17.

And while you’re at it, also vote for Democrats Pete Harckham for NY State Senate and Dana Levenberg for NY State Assembly. They support the issues that are important to you!

And please flip your ballot over and vote Yes for Proposition 1, the Equal Rights Amendment. That’s a no-brainer!

Sincerely,

Joel E. Gingold

Croton-on-Hudson
Read or leave a comment on this story...

Support our Sponsors
  • Dobbs Ferry Christian Pre-School
  • Piccola Trattoria Dobbs Ferry, NY
  • Andrea Martone - Houlihan Lawrence Irvington Office
  • Temple Beth Abraham
An Invitation to Tarrytown Voters to Participate in an Election Year Focus Group

An Invitation to Tarrytown Voters to Participate in an Election Year Focus Group

September 10, 2024
The Hudson Independent is planning to convene a focus group of registered Tarrytown voters who could meet at a mutually convenient date and...
Read More
Going To The Tarrytown Halloween Parade This Year? Take The Train

Going To The Tarrytown Halloween Parade This Year? Take The Train

October 12, 2024
By Barrett Seaman-- It has been voted the best parade in the county eight years in a row by Westchester...
Read More
Dobbs Ferry Prevails in Emotional Homecoming Game

Dobbs Ferry Prevails in Emotional Homecoming Game

October 11, 2024
By Tom Pedulla--- On a night of roiling emotions as Dobbs Ferry celebrated the life of Sam Kearns and marked...
Read More
Irvington Author Revisits Roots With Book on Penn State Football

Irvington Author Revisits Roots With Book on Penn State Football

October 10, 2024
By Tom Pedulla--- Author Chris Raymond has lived in Irvington for almost 20 years. He never forgets his Scranton, Pa....
Read More
Dead & Company’s Oteil Burbridge Brings Musical Friends And New Jerry Garcia-Inspired Album To The Cap

Dead & Company’s Oteil Burbridge Brings Musical Friends And New Jerry Garcia-Inspired Album To The Cap

October 8, 2024
By W.B. King-- When conceiving his introspective album, A Lovely View of Heaven, a heartfelt tribute to the musical legacy...
Read More
Local Land Trust Honors “Open Space Heroes”

Local Land Trust Honors “Open Space Heroes”

October 7, 2024
By Barrett Seaman-- On a gorgeous Sunday afternoon, dozens of environmental activists from Irvington and surrounding villages gathered at the...
Read More
Crepuscular

Crepuscular

October 7, 2024
CREPUSCULAR: Going out on a liminal By Krista Madsen– Ever since Flannery O’Connor packed so much meaning onto the toilet stall in...
Read More
The Irvington Theater Is Back In Business

The Irvington Theater Is Back In Business

October 5, 2024
By Shana Liebman-- After nearly five years, the 122-year-old Irvington Theater will reopen this fall. It’s a momentous occasion that...
Read More
Sleepy Hollow Street Fair Draws Masses

Sleepy Hollow Street Fair Draws Masses

October 5, 2024
By Barrett Seaman— Midday traffic to the east was backed up to the Saw Mill River Parkway; to the south,...
Read More
Support-A-Walk to Celebrate 30th Anniversary Sunday

Support-A-Walk to Celebrate 30th Anniversary Sunday

October 4, 2024
By Rick Pezzullo--- For the last 30 years, Support Connection has offered free and confidential emotional, social and educational support...
Read More
Local School Districts Fare Well in Nationwide Ranking

Local School Districts Fare Well in Nationwide Ranking

October 3, 2024
By Rick Pezzullo--- Five local school districts all earned high marks in a recent national ranking that reviewed districts in...
Read More
2 recommended
print iconPrint
0 notes
88 views
bookmark icon