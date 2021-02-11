The Century Club

February 11, 2021

There is one requirement for membership: applicants must have reached the age of 100. That’s it. The latest rivertown resident to join is Mary Middleton, who reached the magic number on January 30th. On that occasion, she was joined by fellow members Armando “Chick” Galella, who made the mark on New Year’s Day, and Jean MacIntosh, the senior member of the club, who is now 101—and counting. That’s Mary in the middle outside Irvington’s Immaculate Conception Church. The trio of centenarians will be featured in the forthcoming issue of The Roost, the newsletter of the Irvington Historical Society.