The Century Club

Fourteen members of Irvington High School’s Science Research program participated in the Junior Science and Humanities Symposium, held virtually on...Read More
February 11, 2021
There is one requirement for membership: applicants must have reached the age of 100. That’s it. The latest rivertown resident to join is Mary Middleton, who reached the magic number on January 30th. On that occasion, she was joined by fellow members Armando “Chick” Galella, who made the mark on New Year’s Day, and Jean MacIntosh, the senior member of the club, who is now 101—and counting. That’s Mary in the middle outside Irvington’s Immaculate Conception Church. The trio of centenarians will be featured in the forthcoming issue of The Roost, the newsletter of the Irvington Historical Society.
Share the News!
Irvington Democrats Endorse Incumbent Mayor Smith And Two Newcomers As Trustee Candidates
February 10, 2021
By Barrett Seaman— Irvington Democrats endorsed Brian Smith for a fifth term as mayor along with two relative newcomers, both...Read More
Valentine’s Day: Where To Celebrate One Another In The Rivertowns
February 10, 2021
By Linda Viertel— Even during a pandemic, let’s take any and every opportunity we have to honor one another –...Read More
February 2021 TEAC News
February 9, 2021
NEWS OF THE MONTH FROM THE TARRYTOWN ENVIRONMENTAL ADVISORY COUNCIL FEBRUARY 2021 WHAT WE'RE TALKING ABOUT _____________________ This...Read More
Linda Ronstadt Tribute Film to Raise Funds for Parkinson’s Research
February 9, 2021
by Brad Ogden— Common Ground Concerts and Irvington Theater are once again collaborating to raise funds and awareness for Parkinson’s...Read More
COVID Update: Lots of Demand; Supply? Not So Much…Yet
February 8, 2021
By Barrett Seaman— As the infection rates continue to improve (Tarrytown’s active caseload fell back into double digits over...Read More
Convissor Seeks Trustee Post in Sleepy Hollow Election
February 8, 2021
By Robert Kimmel--- In his second attempt to gain a political role in Sleepy Hollow, biking activist Daniel Convissor will...Read More
The Black Contribution to The Thin Blue Line: Greenburgh’s First African-American Police Officers
February 6, 2021
In honor of Black History Month, we, the Assistant Town Historians, wanted to show you, our readers the stories of...Read More
COVID Update: Ten Cookies On A Plate
February 5, 2021
By Barrett Seaman— The numbers continue to improve. The statewide positivity rate fell again as of Friday, February 5th, to...Read More
Beloved Security Guard at The Masters School Loses Battle with COVID-19
February 5, 2021
By Rick Pezzullo--- A beloved security guard at The Masters School in Dobbs Ferry died earlier this week after battling...Read More