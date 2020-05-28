The Case for ‘Doing Nothing’

by Annabelle Allen

In 1654, the philosopher Blaise Pascal wrote, “All of humanity’s problems stem from man’s inability to sit quietly in a room alone.” Pascal believed human beings chose aimless distraction to run from the problems of our emotions. So instead of sitting still, we do.

Centuries later, men and women are faced with the American hustle culture, where every minute of our lives is pointed toward profit and self-improvement. These days all time is money. Even the time you spend sleeping could result in making a profit.

What happens when COVID-19 shutdowns force the world to press pause and stay home? Deep clean your entire home. Learn a new instrument. Write a novel, Shakespeare did it.Even when the world is in lockdown, the pressure to be productive seemingly never stops.

However, many are wondering should there be such a thing as productivity during a global pandemic? Across New York City and the rivertowns, individuals are looking to combat the pressure to be productive and are, instead, intentionally slowing down during this time.

“Your work is who you are in this world, and now that is gone. The restaurants you eat at, the parties you go to, the sports games you attend. Those things defined who we are, and now that’s taken away from us,” said Susannah Owen, a yoga instructor based in Irvington. “It can be uncomfortable, but now our stories are changing, and we are learning to slow down.”

Especially for New Yorkers, slowing down is not always easy. The city that never sleeps is not particularly conducive for rest. Rise and grind are more our M.O. However, sometimes doing nothing at all can be the best thing for us.

Jenny Odell, in her book How to do Nothing, defines doing nothing as taking time out of one’s day to engage in an activity without considering whether it’s productive. Doing so allows space for our minds to expand and time to reconnect with ourselves.

“When you just let your mind softly stop what it has to do and let it wonder, it can trigger a creative thought and it also has the beautiful reverse of calming you down,” said Owen. “Mindfulness allows you to connect with your body again and make everything seem okay. And that’s all we want to do, is make everything feel like it’s all going to be okay.”

Once somewhat niche, mindfulness practices are turning up all across the metropolitan area. In early April, Governor Cuomo paired with Headspace, a popular meditation app that offers daily mindfulness exercises, to launch the NY State of Mind chapter. The site offers free meditation services and resources to state residents. According to Headspace, downloads of its service have doubled since mid-March.

According to Google, more people are searching for “inner peace” and “mindfulness” than ever before. “As people look to become more mindful, they’re searching for online meditations. Searches for “@chrishemsworth meditation” and “live meditation with Sri Sri” are surging globally,” Google stated in a Tweet on May 11.

With a break from their work-driven lives, many have introduced this newfound simplicity into their every day. Old school hobbies, such as bird watching and gardening, have made a comeback. Many are also taking walks and reconnecting with nature.

“I see people in the village (Irvington) who I have never seen walk before. Sometimes I see them two or three times a day walking,” said Owen, “People having time to be creative. People have time to daydream.”

At least for a few months, we have the chance to slow down. We have the chance to go on walks and call old friends and let our minds wander. We have the chance to notice: we have been living too fast. At some point the coronavirus will pass, and we will begin to rebuild our communities. And when we do, maybe it is worth it to consider at what speed we wish to continue. Because to slow down, and to do nothing at all, might be the most honest reminder that we are alive.