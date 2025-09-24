September 24, 2025
Dear Irvington Community,
The wait is over — the Bulldog Gallery 2025 Auction is here!
Thanks to your support, this season is shaping up to be our biggest and most engaging yet.
How to Participate:
💚 Online Auction (Sept 20–27): https://cbo.io/app/public/bidapp/bulldogauction
- Bid on one-of-a-kind, hand-decorated bulldogs created by local artists of all ages.
- The auction opens Saturday, September 20, at 8:00 PM and closes Saturday, September 27, at 8:00 PM during Rocktoberfest.
- Easy online bidding and direct donation options are available to support art in Irvington and future initiatives.
🏆 People’s Choice Awards (Sept 7–26): https://form.typeform.com/to/IMrvlks8
- For the first time, you can vote for your favorite bulldog designs!
- Cast your vote in five categories: Best Overall, Most Creative, Fan Favorite, Most “Extra,” and Best Youth.
- Voting is open through September 26, so don’t miss your chance to support your favorites!
🎉 Quick Calendar Review:
- Sept 7–26 → People’s Choice Awards Voting
- Sept 20–27 → Online Auction
- Sept 27 → Rocktoberfest & Auction Finale
More information at bulldoggallery.org
A special thank you to our artists, sponsors, and volunteers — your support makes this all possible.
We look forward to your participation and to celebrating the creativity and spirit of our community this September!
Sincerely,
The Irvington Arts & Culture Committee
The Bulldogs Are On Sale
September 24, 2025
Dear Irvington Community, The wait is over — the Bulldog Gallery 2025 Auction is here! Thanks to your support, this...Read More
Dear Village Of Irvington Voters
September 24, 2025
Local elections matter! As former Irvington elected officials, active volunteers, and long-term residents, we proudly support Bob Grados for Mayor....Read More
‘Completely Reimagined’ Great Jack O’Lantern Blaze Returns
September 23, 2025
By Rick Pezzullo--- One of Halloween’s most anticipated local tourist destinations is back for another season of spooktacular fun. The...Read More
The Curious Case Of The Purloined Lawn Signs
September 22, 2025
By Barrett Seaman-- Glancing out the window of her house on Irvington's Meadowbrook Lane, Terri Altamura noticed a man taking...Read More
Sleepy Hollow Loses First Game with Second Half Collapse
September 21, 2025
By Tom Pedulla--- Sleepy Hollow coach Anthony Giuliano spoke throughout the preseason about the need to go punch for punch...Read More
Horsemanning
September 20, 2025
HORSEMANNING: And other nouns that become verbs By Krista Madsen Well, it’s Halloween in the Hollow, which you can more efficiently call...Read More
Irvington’s Cifone’s, An Italian Version Of Cheers
September 19, 2025
By Shana Liebman-- The restaurant at the top of Irvington—formerly the River City Grille, followed by the Club Car Grille—just...Read More
The Yacht Lobsters Drop Anchor At The Irvington Theater
September 19, 2025
By W.B. King-- When Rupert Holmes released “Escape” in 1979, he not only achieved a number one hit with the...Read More
Irvington High School Students To Perform In Area All-State Music Ensembles
September 18, 2025
A group of talented Irvington High School students has been invited to perform with the Westchester County School Music Association’s...Read More
Tarrytown Adopts Good Cause Eviction Law
September 17, 2025
By Rick Pezzullo--- The Tarrytown Board of Trustees received a thunderous standing ovation Monday from a packed Village Hall after...Read More
Comments
The Hudson Independent welcomes comments. All comments are held for moderation and may take a day or two to publish.