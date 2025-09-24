The Bulldogs Are On Sale

September 24, 2025

Dear Irvington Community,

The wait is over — the Bulldog Gallery 2025 Auction is here!

Thanks to your support, this season is shaping up to be our biggest and most engaging yet.

How to Participate:

💚 Online Auction (Sept 20–27): https://cbo.io/app/public/bidapp/bulldogauction

Bid on one-of-a-kind, hand-decorated bulldogs created by local artists of all ages.

The auction opens Saturday, September 20, at 8:00 PM and closes Saturday, September 27, at 8:00 PM during Rocktoberfest.

Easy online bidding and direct donation options are available to support art in Irvington and future initiatives.

🏆 People’s Choice Awards (Sept 7–26): https://form.typeform.com/to/IMrvlks8

For the first time, you can vote for your favorite bulldog designs!

Cast your vote in five categories: Best Overall, Most Creative, Fan Favorite, Most “Extra,” and Best Youth.

Voting is open through September 26, so don’t miss your chance to support your favorites!

🎉 Quick Calendar Review:

Sept 7–26 → People’s Choice Awards Voting

Sept 20–27 → Online Auction

Sept 27 → Rocktoberfest & Auction Finale

More information at bulldoggallery.org

A special thank you to our artists, sponsors, and volunteers — your support makes this all possible.

We look forward to your participation and to celebrating the creativity and spirit of our community this September!

Sincerely,

The Irvington Arts & Culture Committee