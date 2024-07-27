The Bridge Lights Up For ITAV’s 10th

July 26, 2024

To have the Mario M. Cuomo Bridge stanchions lit up in your colors, you have to earn it. That’s what ITAV (It Takes A Village)10591 has done over its first ten years of serving senior citizens in Tarrytown and Sleepy Hollow, providing them with transportation, deliveries and other services designed to keep them in their homes.

On Friday, July 26, as the Jazz Forum Arts outdoor concert in Pierson Park finished and the sun set over the Hudson, the bridge lights turned yellow—perhaps a slightly darker shade of yellow than the bright ITAV t-shirts sported by several of their volunteers, but yellow nonetheless.

The bridge lights sport different colors for a variety of occasions, including religious and national holidays (red, white and blue on July 4th) but also to honor local organizations, with a preference for non-profits, like ITAV that serve the needs of the larger community. (see: https://thehudsonindependent.com/for-whom-the-bridge-is-lit/).

ITAV had its own celebration at Kingsland Point Park in May (see: https://thehudsonindependent.com/itav10951-celebrates-its-tenth-anniversary/), but it’s still a special treat to have the bridge lights display your team color—especially since the honor is bestowed by the governor herself.