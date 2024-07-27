Community NewsSleepy Hollow NewsTarrytown News The Bridge Lights Up For ITAV’s 10th Published 9 hours ago9h ago • Bookmarks: 7 A few of the many ITAV10591 volunteers at the bridge lighting July 26, 2024 To have the Mario M. Cuomo Bridge stanchions lit up in your colors, you have to earn it. That’s what ITAV (It Takes A Village)10591 has done over its first ten years of serving senior citizens in Tarrytown and Sleepy Hollow, providing them with transportation, deliveries and other services designed to keep them in their homes. On Friday, July 26, as the Jazz Forum Arts outdoor concert in Pierson Park finished and the sun set over the Hudson, the bridge lights turned yellow—perhaps a slightly darker shade of yellow than the bright ITAV t-shirts sported by several of their volunteers, but yellow nonetheless. The bridge lights sport different colors for a variety of occasions, including religious and national holidays (red, white and blue on July 4th) but also to honor local organizations, with a preference for non-profits, like ITAV that serve the needs of the larger community. (see: https://thehudsonindependent.com/for-whom-the-bridge-is-lit/).Support our Sponsors ITAV had its own celebration at Kingsland Point Park in May (see: https://thehudsonindependent.com/itav10951-celebrates-its-tenth-anniversary/), but it’s still a special treat to have the bridge lights display your team color—especially since the honor is bestowed by the governor herself. The Cuomo Bridge, let ITAV yellow Read or leave a comment on this story...Support our Sponsors Community NewsSleepy Hollow NewsTarrytown News The Bridge Lights Up For ITAV’s 10th July 26, 2024 To have the Mario M. Cuomo Bridge stanchions lit up in your colors, you have to earn it. That’s what... Read More Arts & Entertainment Daniel Donato Celebrates Jerry Garcia At The Cap With His Cosmic Country Vibe July 25, 2024 By W.B. King-- Reflecting on Malcom Gladwell’s book Outliers: The Story of Success, Daniel Donato agrees that over the years... Read More School News Mercy And Verizon Provide STEM Training For Kids From Under-Resourced Schools July 23, 2024 By Jeff Wilson-- Classmates and families looked on approvingly as Vincent watched the delivery of his palm-sized Clash of... Read More Community NewsLifestylesSleepy Hollow News First-Ever Mermaid Festival Makes a Splash at Kingsland Point Park July 22, 2024 By Sue Treiman-- Mermaids, pirates, giant fish, even the Headless Horsemen came out to play at Sleepy Hollow’s inaugural Mermaid... Read More Health NewsLifestyles Cord-Cut July 22, 2024 CORD-CUT: Release and repair By Krista Madsen– UMBILICAL I was born with the cord around my neck, which I considered... Read More School NewsSleepy Hollow NewsTarrytown News Six Sleepy Hollow High Students Excel in Photo Contest July 21, 2024 By Rick Pezzullo--- Six Sleepy Hollow High School students finished in the Top 100 at the 2024 American Association of... Read More Community NewsGreenburgh NewsIrvington News Tech Angels Help Seniors in Irvington July 20, 2024 This is story from the Rivertowns Current. To read the full text, go to rivertownscurrent.substack.com by Janine Annett-- Downloading an... Read More Community NewsSleepy Hollow News Pastor Bidding Farewell at Immaculate Conception in Sleepy Hollow July 19, 2024 By Tom Pedulla--- Sleepy Hollow is bidding a sad farewell to Fr. Dany Abi-Akar, pastor of St. Paul II Maronite... Read More ArdsleyHistoric RivertownsIrvington News What’s Not Happening At The Ardsley-on-Hudson Train Station July 18, 2024 By Barrett Seaman-- In January, after the Metropolitan Transportation Authority (MTA) transferred ownership of the Ardsley-on-Hudson train station to Yonkers... Read More Arts & Entertainment Talking Heads Jerry Harrison And Adrian Belew Bring ‘Remain in Light’ Retrospective To Music Hall July 17, 2024 By W.B. King-- On the heels of a nearly five-year run with the proto-punk band the Modern Lovers that penned... Read More 7 recommendedShareShareTweetShareCopy linkEmailPrint